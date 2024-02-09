US, Zambia and AFC host PGI forum to boost investments in Lobito Corridor





His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor to President Biden, and Samaila Zubairu, Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), convened the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership (PGI) for private sector investors in the Lobito Corridor. Forum in Lusaka today. This is the first PGI Investor Forum outside the United States, bringing together more than 250 business and government leaders from Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the European Union, the United States -United States and Zambia, as well as international investors and industrialists. leaders. The Forum will accelerate private sector investment in the Lobito Corridor, which will connect the DRC and Zambia to global markets via Angola.

The Lobito Corridor is the first PGI strategic economic corridor launched by President Biden at the G7 Summit in Japan in May 2023 as part of the flagship initiative of the G7 Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership. The corridor will integrate the African continent and strengthen connections with global markets by expanding export opportunities, boosting regional trade and developing key market segments, while creating decent jobs and improving lives.

PGI's efforts to modernize and build new railways will result in the first trans-African railway line, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean. A $250 million investment from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), currently undergoing due diligence, would support the Lobito Atlantic Railway (LAR) consortium that is upgrading and operating the 1,300 km Benguela railway line to across Angola with the advisory support of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). The LAR upgrade will significantly reduce transport time, better connect the DRC's critical mineral-rich regions to global markets, and reduce the carbon footprint of goods currently transported by road. By reducing costs for businesses along the corridor, it will also open up new markets, including the agri-food industry.

The Investors Forum follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in October 2023 in which the African Development Bank, AFC, the governments of Angola, DRC, Zambia and United States, together with the European Commission, have underlined their shared commitment to development. the Lobito corridor. The MoU names AFC as the lead developer of the new Zambia-Lobito railway line extending from the Benguela line to north-west Zambia. In addition to the rail sector, PGI is investing catalytic public funds alongside G7 and African partners in various sectors, demonstrating a new model of a holistic approach. private sector-led infrastructure development, while maintaining high labor and environmental standards, and promoting trade and investment across the African continent.

The PGI Forum marks the coming together of partners to further mobilize private sector investments across the Lobito Corridor and unlock the enormous potential of this region. At the Lusaka forum, the US government and its partners announced additional commitments to the corridor:

DFC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new $250 million credit facility to AFC which would support its efforts to develop high quality and high standards infrastructure across the continent. This potential project is now awaiting congressional review. DFC also marked its commitment to provide a $10 million loan to Seba Foods Zambia, the first U.S. food and agriculture investment along the Lobito Corridor. Additionally, the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) announced a feasibility study grant to REV-UP Solar Ventures Zambia to develop an estimated 200 megawatt capacity solar power plant and storage system battery power plant in Solwezi, Zambia. The project will provide clean, stable electricity to Zambian industry and households and could potentially power two critical mineral mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This week, LAR announced a six-year agreement for export shipments with Canadian mining company Ivanhoe, which will advance the rail lines' ambitions to become the main rail transport link in sub-Saharan Africa and support the diversification of the chain clean energy supply. Supporting efforts to unlock the potential of the Copperbelt region, the AFC has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Congolese mining and commodities trading company La Générale des Carrières et des Mines (Gcamines) to undertake development of critical minerals in the DRC. AFC has also signed an expression of interest with Kobaloni Energy to provide $100 million in financing for a cobalt refinery in Chingola, Zambia, with the aim of building the first cobalt sulfate plant for vehicle batteries electricity on the African continent.

These announcements build on more than $1 billion in U.S. government investments in Angola over the past year. This includes the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) authorization of a loan of more than $900 million to support the construction of two solar power plants that will generate more than 500 megawatts of renewable energy, as well as an additional EXIM loan guarantee of $363 million to support the financing and construction of more than 180 bridges connecting rural Angolan communities. Additionally, two USAID grants enable Africell's recent mobile money launch to reach more underserved populations and expand an existing program supporting women farmers to communities around the Lobito Atlantic rail line.

Today's milestone highlights the importance of the Lobito Corridor Initiative. The corridor is a vital logistics hub that connects the region to international markets while demonstrating that strategic investments in public infrastructure can leverage private investment across multiple sectors to promote economic growth that transforms the region.

