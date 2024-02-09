U.S. Soccer Federation hires Kari Seitz as vice president of refereeing





CHICAGO (February 8, 2024) US Soccer announced that longtime American referee Kari Seitz has been named the Federation's Senior Vice President of Refereeing.

An accomplished referee with nearly 40 years of experience, Seitz has represented the United States at the highest level on and off the field and joins US Soccer from FIFA, where she most recently served as Head of Referee women's refereeing for the international sports organization. body.

As part of the Federation's strategic pillar of fostering the best playing environments, Seitz's hiring signals that US Soccer continues to emphasize the importance of referees to the health of the soccer ecosystem. games in the United States.

In her new role, she will lead the Federation's refereeing department as part of the fast-track initiative to increase the number of high-quality referees at all levels of the game. In doing so, she will oversee the increased investment in 'US Soccer in several new programs aimed at growing the referee pipeline, partnerships with the existing referee community and member base to reduce barriers to participation, and overall improvement of the referee experience, including expanding access to digital resources, combatting referee abuse and promoting the value of referees in the game.

Returning to the United States to lead the federation's refereeing department is a unique opportunity. “I want to thank US Soccer for recognizing the importance of investing in refereeing, an often overlooked and underappreciated, yet integral part of the game,” Seitz said. It is an incredible responsibility to lead the growth, development and support of officiating at all levels of the game, and I know that with the support of the American football officiating family, our passion, our experience and our collective knowledge can take arbitration in the United States to a new peak. new heights.

We are delighted to welcome Kari Seitz as our new Vice President of Officiating, said Shari Summers, Head of U.S. Soccer Growth. As one of the most experienced and respected referees in the world, Kari brings unmatched expertise and a commitment to excellence that will take our refereeing program to the next level. Given the critical needs of the current refereeing landscape, Kari will step in immediately to lead the long-term program. strategic, with particular emphasis on increasing the number of referees, talent development and referee safety. With Kari at the helm, we are ready to shape the future of arbitration in the best way possible.

With 28 years of on-field experience as an American football referee, Seitz was a FIFA referee from 1999 to 2013 and set a benchmark for American referees on the world stage by officiating in a record eight FIFA tournaments in 1999 and 2003., 2007 and 2011 Women's World Cups, 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and 2002 U-19 Women's World Championship. Seitz notably oversaw the third place match between Sweden and France in the 2011 Women's World Cup, which for 12 years was the highest-level World Cup match refereed by an American until Tori Penso refereed the 2023 Women's World Cup final. last summer.

On the national level, Seitz officiated in every top division professional league in the United States from 1998 to 2013, participating in matches in Major League Soccer, Women's United Soccer Association, Women's Professional Soccer and National Women's Soccer League. She also refereed three league championship matches, the 2009 and 2011 WPS Finals and the 2013 NWSL Finals.

Following his retirement from the field, Seitz continued to give back to the refereeing community by becoming a referee instructor, serving in this role at various national events as well as international competitions, including three FIFA competitions and a FIFA World Cup qualifying event. Concacaf Women's World Cup. In 2016, she joined FIFA where she served as head of women's refereeing for the world governing body. To date, she is the only American working in the FIFA refereeing department.

In addition to overseeing refereeing efforts for 15 world championships during her tenure at FIFA, Seitz was responsible for leading the global development of women's refereeing, including the four-year project to select, train and preparing referees for the Women's World Cup, a process that ultimately transformed opportunities for female referees globally. Additionally, she collaborated with the leaders of FIFA's six regional confederations and 211 member associations to support the development of refereeing and led a team of refereeing technology experts to drive the implementation of technological refereeing tools during FIFA competitions and seminars.

A recipient of the US Soccers Presidents Award in 2005, Seitz is a member of the Cal-North Soccer Hall of Fame. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1992 with a BA in Advertising and worked in various professional positions in marketing and media before joining FIFA in 2016.

About the United States Soccer Federation

Founded in 1913, US Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for over 100 years. As U.S. Soccer looks to the future in a moment of unprecedented opportunity, we have aligned our efforts around five strategic pillars: Growing the game by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport; Promote the best playing environments thanks to the quality of referees and coaches, increase the safety of the DEIB and participants; Develop winning teams through solidified paths and success in professional leagues; Develop the football economy to fuel reinvestment by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and Building a world-class organization through a revitalized structure and culture, top talent, DEIB advancements, and more. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision.

