Five US Marines dead in California helicopter crash

Five Marines flying from Nevada to California have died in a helicopter crash, U.S. military officials have confirmed.

A search and rescue operation has been launched for the CH-53E Super Stallion after it was “reported overdue” on Wednesday.

The helicopter was on a training flight from an Air Force base in Nevada to an air station near San Diego.

Authorities said his last reported location was received Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. local time.

The helicopter was then found Wednesday morning in the snow-capped mountains of California, about 45 miles from its destination.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and the Flying Tigers,” said Maj. Gen. Michael J Borgschulte, commander, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, in a press release. THURSDAY.

While the Marines' families were notified, their names were not immediately released.

US President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the soldiers' families after the news was announced Thursday morning.

“Our military represents the best of our nation – and these five Marines are no exception,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.

Efforts are currently underway to recover the bodies of the soldiers, Major General Borgschulte said. The Marines also opened an investigation into the accident.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged the ongoing investigation in a statement Thursday afternoon.

He added that the incident was a reminder of the sacrifice of service members and said his “prayers are with these courageous Marines and their families, loved ones and teammates.”

The five service members were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

They had left Tuesday evening for Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base, near Las Vegas.

The Marine Corps said the helicopter was overdue at 1 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) Wednesday. Firefighters were then alerted to the disappearance of the plane shortly after at 2:20 a.m. local time.

Crews were sent to an area near Lake Morena, California. They were able to locate the plane a few hours later near Pine Valley, California, in the Cuyamaca Mountains.

Rescuers “used ground and aerial assets to locate the crew in coordination with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and several federal, state and local agencies,” the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a statement.

Search efforts were hampered by heavy snow and winter conditions in the area, officials said.

The incident comes following a powerful winter storm in the region that dumped heavy rain and several inches of snow in mountainous areas.

The CH-53E Super Stallion is one of the largest helicopters used by the military. Over the past three decades, it has often been used for heavy lifting operations.

But its safety record is mixed and several serious accidents involving the helicopter have occurred in recent years.

In April 2018, four soldiers were killed when their Super Stallion crashed near El Centro, California, while on a training mission.

In another incident in January 2016, 12 Marines were killed when two Super Stallions collided over the Pacific near Oahu, Hawaii.

