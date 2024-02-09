The United States and China will likely again delay the renewal of a key scientific agreement





U.S. President Joe Biden (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at an economic cooperation summit in California last year. Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

China and the United States will likely once again delay the renewal of a decades-old science and technology cooperation pact. The two countries have been negotiating for six months, but need more time to settle the new terms and conditions requested by both sides, sources told Nature.

The 45-year-old pact is a symbolic agreement that provides no funding but lays the foundation for research cooperation in a wide range of areas, including health, environment and energy. Many researchers in the United States and China say the agreement is crucial to establishing scientific collaborations and building strong research relationships between the two countries. They fear that science will suffer in both countries if the pact is not renewed.

Collaboration is the only way to address many of the scientific challenges facing the world today, says Marina Zhang, who studies innovation with a focus on China at the University of Technology Sydney, Australia .

Tensions increase

The pact, which is usually renewed every five years, was set to expire on August 27 last year. Rather than renewing it entirely, the United States and China approved a six-month extension of the current deal, through Feb. 27, to give officials time to renegotiate. Now it looks like they're going to delay it again and approve a second extension, says Denis Simon, an expert on innovation and U.S.-China trade relations at the Institute for China-American Studies in Washington DC.

In a statement to Nature, a spokesperson for the US State Department wrote: “We are unable to provide information at this time on specific US negotiating positions or whether whether the agreement will be extended beyond its current expiration date. But the spokesperson added that the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad is the department's top priority.

The fact that they are negotiating new terms and conditions reflects changes in the country's economic and political priorities since the agreement was signed in 1979. Over the past 45 years, China has developed a stronger global scientific presence and is now on an equal footing with the United States than before, says Simon. Additionally, tensions between the two nations have increased in recent years.

For example, a U.S. program to protect American laboratories and companies from espionage has targeted researchers of Chinese origin, leading to controversial arrests and trials. The China Initiative, as it was called, was abandoned in 2022, after the US government acknowledged it was perceived as racist. Last year, some lawmakers on a U.S. House committee even called on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abandon the U.S.-China science and technology agreement altogether, alleging that it constitutes a threat to national security.

New terms

Still, over the past six months, U.S. and Chinese negotiators have met several times to reach a new deal, which is a positive sign, says Simon, who is familiar with the discussions but not directly involved in them. . The United States wants assurance of the personal safety of its scientists who travel to China for collaborative projects, he said. The U.S. State Department is concerned that travelers to mainland China may be subject to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and unwarranted detention, and has urged travelers to reconsider travel to China for these reasons.

The United States also wants more clarity on data access, ownership and sharing, Simon says. In 2021, the Chinese government began restricting the flow of academic and health data from China, citing cybersecurity and data privacy concerns.

American negotiators therefore do not want their scientists to be told that they cannot leave the country with their notebooks because they contain confidential data, Simon adds.

Deborah Seligsohn, a specialist in US-China relations at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, agrees that data sharing rules create constraints, which is why the United States would like the agreement to contain clarification on the subject.

China also has some reservations about renewing the deal as it currently stands, said Zhang, who is also familiar with the discussions, although not directly involved. The government wants the deal to go through, but wants to negotiate better terms for itself, given its stronger global position compared to when the deal was initially signed, Zhang adds. He also fears the deal will encourage Chinese scientists to work in the United States. Academic and industrial science jobs are harder to find in China due to the economic slowdown in recent years, she says.

China wants to renew the agreement on its own terms, she adds. The government realizes that if we let these people go, they will make contributions to the United States and not to China. So she thinks China will likely push for terms of the deal to ensure the U.S. doesn't actively poach its scientists.

A closer partnership?

Observers say the United States may also want to narrow the areas of research covered by the deal to climate change, global health, food security and clean energy. It is not yet clear how this might affect other fields such as materials science and computer science. Previously, the agreement had no restrictions on the types of research that could be partnered on, Seligsohn says.

Researchers criticize this idea. Steven Kivelson, a theoretical physicist studying quantum materials at Stanford University in California, says ending collaboration with China on quantum materials would be like cutting off our arms because all the most interesting materials and results in quantum computing come from China. Kivelson and his colleague, physicist Peter Michelson, also of Stanford University, wrote to US President Joe Biden last year urging the government to renew the agreement. More than 1,000 academics signed the letter.

Scientific leaders from both countries know that their future scientific success depends on their relationship, Seligsohn says. Cooperation is essential to science in both countries, she says.

