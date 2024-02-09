



Raising the national retirement age to 71 will leave millions of middle-aged people unhappy as they age, the UK's largest independent group for older people and a former pensions minister has said.

The National Pensioners' Confederation (NPC), which represents more than 1.15 million members, said the proposals did not at all reflect the harsh realities of Britain's aging population.

Secretary-general Jan Shortt said: These proposals will affect everyone currently in their early 50s and under and will significantly add to the one in four pensioners already living in poverty. Not only will they push more people into miserable retirements, they will increase pressure on already struggling public services.

Shortt said the proposal only benefits those with higher incomes. Because although the number of people living longer is increasing, the number of people unable to work longer due to poor health is also increasing.

Making people who are already in poor health wait longer to claim their pension will only increase poverty and demand for already strained services such as health and care, she said.

Former Pensions Minister Ros Altmann agreed. She said raising the state pension age to 71 was unconscionable. Only the richest 10% of the UK population remain healthy until their early 70s, so saving money by making unwell workers wait longer benefits those with well-funded pensions and higher wages.

Chronological age is a unique criterion for state pension eligibility that is part of every worker's social contract and is not too flexible. Additionally, neither the NHS nor the UK labor market is ready for this policy. Firstly, because of the large health disparities across the country, and secondly, because age discrimination is rampant.

Two reports, published following last week's announcement of the International Longevity Center proposal to raise the retirement age, show that current state pensions are provided at levels well below the minimum income required to meet individuals' basic needs. I gave it to you.

The national pension is scheduled to increase by 8.5% from April to slightly more than $11,500 per year. But with rising food and energy costs and expectations of providing financial support to grandchildren, Wednesday's report found that a person would need an annual income of 31,300 per year, an increase of 8,000, to have a decent income in retirement. Couples need 43,100.

A separate report found that women typically need to work an extra 19 years to retire while saving the same pension as men. A Pension Policy Institute report found that women retired with an average of $69,000 in pension savings, while men had $205,000 saved.

Shortt added that the picture was even more bleak and that it would be wrong to assume all pensioners would receive the new 11,500 per annum pension. Most retirees, especially women, are on lower rates, and even if they are entitled to benefits such as housing allowance or receive a small occupational pension, they will struggle to survive on income that cannot keep up with rising costs.

In light of these new reports, government policymakers should dismiss new proposals to raise the retirement age to 71 as a solution to Britain's aging population, she said.

The NPC, in partnership with Unite and the Scottish Pensioners Forum, is working to ensure that 68 is too late. The campaign is calling for the next scheduled increase in retirement age to be postponed.

They want government policymakers to develop new plans with public, private and third sector groups to ensure no one falls into poverty as they age.

There are nearly 11 million people aged 65 or older, or 19% of the population, or nearly one in five. Within 10 years this will increase to almost 13 million, or 22% of the population.

But Jonathan Cribb, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies and director of retirement, said the underlying problems were centered around the NHS and social care. State pensions and pension benefits are estimated to increase by 45 billion by 2050. Over the same period, pressure on public finances in the health and social care sector is estimated to have increased by $105 billion in today's terms.

Shortt added that it's not enough to say the country can't afford to cover the pension bill for its aging population. If the country does nothing, it will not be able to handle the spread of elderly poverty and disease over the next decade.

