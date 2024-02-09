Britain's foreign policy trajectory after Brexit and the mystery of the disappearing Gulf states





Diana Galeeva highlights that discussions of Britain's post-Brexit foreign policy trajectory often omit the Gulf states, despite strengthening economic ties with the region.

The 2016 Brexit vote marked the beginning of a new era in Britain’s foreign policy trajectory. The introduction of the term 'Global Britain' was intended to signal that after Brexit, Britain would look beyond the EU and look at the wider world. Since then, the idea has been difficult to define precisely, and it has become even more difficult to determine what it means in terms of results.

Analyzes of the UK's post-Brexit foreign policy trajectory have often prioritized the Euro-Atlantic and the Anglo-Bloc over the Gulf. This is despite Theresa May saying Gulf security is our security. But what is the often overlooked role of the Gulf region in Britain's post-Brexit foreign policy direction?

The Integrated Review Refresh 2023 sets out the need to build stronger links in areas such as: [], Gulf’. It also points to the importance of the UK's relationships with the GCC countries and Israel as a major regional and wider geopolitical actor.

After Brexit, separate partnership agreements with GCC member states have been launched, underscoring their importance to the UK’s trajectory. Saudi Arabia and the UK have launched a Strategic Partnership Council to advance cooperation in, for example, energy, defence, trade and investment. And in 2023, the UK began an annual strategic dialogue with Qatar. Since the Brexit vote, Qatar has pledged more than $10 billion in security, defense and trade investments.

At the same time, GCC strategic plans such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Qatar's National Vision 2030, and Kuwait's Vision 2035 also mention cooperation with the UK as important.

The UK recognizes the economic importance of these actors. Speaking at the UK's recent Global Investment Summit, Rishi Sunak emphasized that for the UK it is essential to turn to regions such as the Middle East and Asia Pacific when looking for investment. and the Manchester City football club, owned by Sheikh Mansour, the current Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and the acquisition of Newcastle United FC in 2021, among other notable investors from GCC countries. There was. Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

After leaving the EU, the UK approached Gulf countries to conclude a free trade agreement (FTA), with FTA negotiations underway from 2021. Government analysis estimates that in the long term, trade with Gulf countries will increase the most trade. 16%, adding at least $1.6 billion a year to the UK economy.

Trade between the UK and the Gulf has increased since Brexit. In 2005, total trade between the UK and the GCC was $13.2 billion. In 2010, it increased to $19.1 billion. It increased further after the referendum. In 2019, it was about $61 billion. By 2022, its value will reach $61.3 billion, making the UK the seventh largest export market for the Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, the six Gulf monarchies are jointly the UK's main export markets and are therefore important to the UK's energy security and a major source of investment for UK business and property.

Efforts to stop energy imports from Russia have contributed to Britain's efforts to import fossil fuels from Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Libya, worth $19.3 billion in 2022. GCC countries remain key energy partners. In addition to cooperation in the areas of renewable energy, carbon capture and storage, among others, we are working with the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Military, defense, and security cooperation has also expanded in recent years. Britain's historical and contemporary influence is essential and most of the Gulf elite studied at British military academies. King Hamad of Bahrain, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed and Qatar's Sheikh Tamim are graduates of Sandhursts officer program.

Since Brexit, Britain and Bahrain have expanded their military cooperation. For example, in April 2018, Britain declared the opening of a new naval base in Bahrain's Mina Salman port, named after HMS Juffair. And in 2021, the British and Omani armies conducted joint military training.

Nonetheless, most discussions of Britain's foreign policy after Brexit prioritize Euro-Atlantic relations and cooperation with the EU. However, relations with the Middle East, particularly the GCC countries, remain strategically important for the UK. A better analytical framework would be to divide British foreign policy into several layers. First, we discuss geopolitics (e.g. relations with the EU and the United States), and second, we study economic relationships in which the GCC countries play a strategic and essential role. In particular, the latter should be discussed more prominently in analyzes of Britain's post-Brexit trajectory.

Author: Dr. Diana Galeeva, Academic Visitor, Oxford School of Global and Area Studies (OSGA), University of Oxford.

