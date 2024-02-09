Putin says defeat in Ukraine 'impossible' in interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson





President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Thursday with controversial right-wing American journalist Tucker Carlson that the West should understand that it is “impossible” to defeat Russia in Ukraine.

In a two-hour interview with the former Fox News host, just before the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Putin also said a deal “can be reached” on the jailed journalist from Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich.

“Certain conditions are discussed through the channels of the special services,” he said, while insisting that the journalist is a spy, which the Journal and the US government vehemently deny.

This is Putin's first individual interview by a Western media outlet since 2019.

However, Carlson, close to White House candidate and former President Donald Trump, asked few tough questions and largely listened as the Kremlin leader lectured him on his view of Russian history, describing the country as a victim of Western betrayals.

Putin defended his decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. And he said the West now realizes that Russia will not be defeated, despite aid to Ukraine from the United States, Europe and NATO.

“So far there has been an outcry and shouting about the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield. But now they seem to realize that this is difficult to achieve, if possible .impossible by definition,” he said.

He also sent a message to the US Congress, where Trump-dominated Republicans are increasingly reluctant to continue supporting Ukraine with weapons and other military aid.

“I'll tell you what we're saying about this and what we're conveying to American leaders. If you really want to stop the fighting, you have to stop supplying weapons,” he said.

When asked whether Moscow would consider invading other countries in the region, NATO members Poland and Latvia, or generally across the European continent, Putin said it was ” out of the question”.

“We have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do this? We simply have no interest. This is simply a threat campaign,” Putin said.

A war with Poland, he declared, would take place “only in one case: if Poland attacks Russia.”

Asked about a possible change in leadership after the US election, where Biden is expected to face Trump in a rematch of their 2020 election, Putin indicated he would see little change.

“Did you just ask me if another leader came in and changed something? It's not about the leader. It's not about the personality of any particular person.”

Carlson rarely resisted in his interview recorded Tuesday and posted on his own website and did not challenge Putin on his relationship with Trump.

While president and since his loss to Biden, Trump repeatedly praised Putin and did not condemn the invasion of Ukraine, saying that if re-elected he would be able to resolve the war in “24 hours”, without however specifying how.

In contrast, Biden has called Putin a “war criminal” and made supporting Ukraine's elected, pro-Western government one of the top priorities of his presidency.

