UK weather: Scotland faces snow warning as hundreds of flood warnings remain in England | weather news





People in Scotland are bracing for disruption from more snow and ice, while people in southern England have been told their homes and businesses could be flooded in the coming days.

The warning comes after dozens of schools across northern England and Wales were closed on Thursday and travel was halted.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for most of Scotland for Friday and Saturday, although the yellow weather warning for Wales and the Pennines has passed.

Get the 5-day weather forecast right where you are.

The Met Office said roads and railways were likely to be affected and people were likely to experience power outages and disruptions to mobile phone services.

Calmac, the ferry operator between mainland Scotland and the islands, has announced cancellations and delays due to the bad weather.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:38 Schools closed as snow falls in England on Thursday

Two flood warnings were in place in Scotland, covering areas north and south of Luce Bay in Dumfries and Galloway, while 81 flood warnings were in place in England (mostly in the south and Midlands).

A total of 294 less severe flood warnings were issued in England, with 19 in Wales.

The latest Sky News weather forecast is here.

Image: Rain is expected to arrive across the UK later today. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology Image: The warning comes weeks after Storm Isha left areas such as York inundated. Photo:PA

Dozens of schools across northern England and Wales were closed on Thursday due to snow.

The Met Office measured 10cm of snow in Kirkwall, Orkney, and 9cm in Bingley, West Yorkshire.

A total of 43.2mm of rainfall was measured in Havertonford, south Devon, almost half the average for the area in February.

Train services between Bath and Swindon were also suspended due to flooding.

More from Sky News: Joe Biden blunders in Gaza Romance scammer has now revealed he has scammed dozens of women.

Image: A snowboarder making the most of the weather in Allenheads, Northumberland. Photo: PA Image: School children pushing a bus in Sheffield. Photo: Chris Mann/PA

Temperatures drop to -13 degrees Celsius

Temperatures across the UK have become more variable. A low of -13.8C (7.2F) was recorded in the Scottish Highlands in the early hours of Thursday, while a high of 13.6C (56.5) was recorded in Exeter later the same day. .

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “There is still rain and snow falling in many places further north, so additional weather warnings have been issued.”

“Temperatures are recovering a bit, and the southern end is generally mild.

“A second wave of clouds and rain is moving north, making driving conditions challenging.”

'You still have to be careful'

“We've been through the worst of it, but it's not completely clear yet. We can see that where it's snowing there's a risk of a few patches of ice on the roads,” he added.

He added: “People still need to be careful because perhaps the focus is starting to shift more and more towards the ice.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-scotland-faces-snow-warning-as-hundreds-of-flood-alerts-remain-in-place-for-england-13067322 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos