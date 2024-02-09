Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu orders evacuation of Rafah, crowded Gaza neighborhood, ahead of expected ground invasion





JERUSALEM (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday he had ordered the army to prepare a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the densely populated southern Gaza city.

The announcement follows strong international criticism, particularly from the United States, over Israeli intentions to move ground forces into the border town with Egypt. Rafah had about 280,000 inhabitants before the war and, according to the United Nations, it is now home to some 1.4 million more people living with relatives, in shelters or in large tent camps after fleeing fighting elsewhere in Gaza.

Israel says Rafah is Hamas' last bastion in Gaza after more than four months of war.

It is impossible to achieve the war's goal of eliminating Hamas by leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah, Netanyahu's office said. On the contrary, it is clear that intense activity in Rafah requires civilians to evacuate combat zones.

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the town of Rafah in southern Gaza on October 13, 2023. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the town of Rafah in southern Gaza on January 14, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

He said he had ordered military and security officials to develop a combined plan that included both a mass evacuation of civilians and the destruction of Hamas forces in the city.

Israel declared war after several thousand Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage. An Israeli air and ground offensive has killed around 28,000 Palestinians, mostly women and minors, according to local health authorities. About 80% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced and the territory has plunged into a humanitarian crisis with shortages of food and medical services.

Netanyahu has largely rejected international criticism over the civilian death toll, saying Hamas is responsible for endangering civilians by operating and hiding in residential areas. But that criticism has intensified in recent days as Netanyahu and other leaders have vowed to move to Rafah.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that Israel's conduct in the war was overblown, the harshest criticism the United States has ever leveled at its close ally. The State Department has said that an invasion of Rafah under current circumstances would be a disaster.

The operation will be a challenge on several levels. It is still unclear where civilians can go. The Israeli offensive has caused widespread destruction, particularly in northern Gaza, and hundreds of thousands of people have no homes to return to.

Additionally, Egypt warned that any movement of Palestinians across the Egyptian border would threaten the four-decade-old peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. The Gaza-Egypt border crossing, which is largely closed, serves as the main entry point for humanitarian aid.

Israel has already started striking Rafah from the air. Airstrikes overnight and on Friday hit two residential buildings in Rafah, while two other sites were bombed in central Gaza, including one that damaged a kindergarten turned into a shelter for displaced Palestinians. Twenty-two people were killed, according to AP journalists who saw the bodies arriving at hospitals.

INCREASING FRICTION

Comments from senior U.S. officials about Rafah signaled growing friction with Netanyahu following U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the region.

Blinken, who worked with Egypt and Qatar to try to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, left the region on Thursday without a deal. But he said he believed it was still possible to reach a deal that would include an extended pause in fighting in exchange for the release of many of the more than 100 hostages held by Hamas.

Netanyahu appeared to snub Blinken, saying he would be satisfied with total victory. The Israeli leader said the war was aimed at destroying Hamas's military and government capabilities and returning all hostages home. While Blinken is still in town, Netanyahu said achieving these goals would require an operation in Rafah. Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesman, said Thursday that launching such an offensive without planning and thought in an area sheltering a million people would be a disaster.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, said we would not support an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah.

Aid agency officials have also warned of the prospect of an offensive on Rafah. We need Gaza's last hospitals, shelters, markets and water systems to remain functional, said Catherine Russell, director of the United Nations children's agency UNICEF. Without them, hunger and disease will skyrocket, killing even more children.

As the war enters its fifth month, Israeli ground forces are still focused on the town of Khan Younis, just north of Rafah, but Netanyahu has repeatedly said Rafah will be next, spreading panic among hundreds thousands of displaced people.

Palestinian women react after their home was hit by an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, February 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

AIR STRIKES OVERNIGHT

Shortly after midnight on Friday, a residential building was struck near the Kuwaiti Rafah hospital, killing five people from the al-Sayed family, including three children and a woman. A second strike on Rafah killed three more people.

Another nighttime strike, in the central town of Deir al-Balah, claimed the lives of nine people. Also in central Gaza, a strike hit near a kindergarten converted into a shelter, damaging the building. He killed five people and injured several others. Witnesses said the shelter residents were sleeping at the time.

A woman, carrying a little girl in her arms, shouted upon arrival at the local Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital: What can we do? This is the work of the cowardly Zionist enemy who chooses innocent civilians. This girl is shooting rockets at Jews? May God help us.

Some of the injured children were treated while lying on the ground.

Palestinians observe the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, February 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

WORKING FOR A CEASEFIRE

Israel's four-month air and ground offensive, among the most destructive in recent history, has killed 27,947 Palestinians and injured more than 67,000, local health authorities announced Friday. The war has driven most people from their homes and pushed a quarter of the population into starvation, according to the UN.

Biden said he continued to work tirelessly to pressure Israel and Hamas to agree to an extended pause in fighting.

Netanyahu has rejected Hamas' demands for a hostage deal, which includes an end to the war and the release of hundreds of veteran Palestinian prisoners serving long sentences in Israel for deadly attacks in the long-running conflict. Netanyahu dismissed Hamas' demands as illusory, although Blinken said he believed continued negotiations, through Egyptian and Qatari mediators, were possible.

Israel's war aims appear increasingly elusive as Hamas re-emerges in parts of northern Gaza, which was the first target of the offensive and has seen widespread destruction. Israel rescued only one hostage, while Hamas says several were killed in airstrikes or botched rescue missions.

