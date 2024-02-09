Blinken visit highlights US-Israeli tensions





As Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. and Arab officials expressed cautious optimism about Hamas' latest proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza strip.

But just hours after speaking to Mr. Blinken, Mr. Netanyahu seemed more determined to deliver a fiery message aimed at his domestic audience. Instead of appearing side by side at a news conference with the secretary of state after their meeting Wednesday, as is customary on such trips, the Israeli leader beat him to it. Meeting alone with journalists, he denounced this very proposal that the Americans saw as a potential opening to a negotiated solution.

Surrendering to the ridiculous Hamas demands we just heard will not lead to the release of the hostages and will only invite another massacre, Mr. Netanyahu said. Shortly afterward, Mr. Blinken delivered his own, much more measured, assessment of the Hamas offer at a news conference in Jerusalem, saying that while it clearly contained failures, it also left room to an agreement.

On Thursday, as Mr. Blinken completed his fifth visit to the Middle East in four months since the Gaza war began, it was clear that relations between the Biden administration and Mr. Netanyahu had become increasingly strained. This raises questions about the length of the process needed to reach an agreement to end the conflict.

Mr. Blinken is trying to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and, ultimately, a broader peace process for the region. But one of the stumbling blocks during his visit appeared to be the considerable domestic political pressures facing the Israeli prime minister.

Mr. Blinken tried to impress upon Mr. Netanyahu that the United States, working with its Arab allies, was offering significant incentives for a peace deal. These include an openness to helping rebuild Gaza, as well as the prospect of formal diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a regional power, if the Israelis agree to a process leading to a Palestinian state and including Palestinian governance of Gaza.

But if Mr. Netanyahu prioritizes his domestic audience in negotiations with Hamas, he could test the patience of Arab leaders, increasingly frustrated by the growing number of Palestinian civilian deaths in Gaza.

It will be up to the Israelis to decide what they want to do, when they want to do it, how they want to do it, Mr. Blinken said. No one will make these decisions for them. All we can do is show what the possibilities are, what the options are, what the future could be, and compare it to the alternative. And the alternative currently looks like a never-ending cycle of violence, destruction and despair.

Despite the potential benefits of a peace deal, Mr. Netanyahu appeared determined to continue the war.

US-Israeli tensions resurfaced after Hamas, the Palestinian armed group that long controlled Gaza and led the attack on Israel on October 7, responded to a plan to end hostilities drawn up by the United States , Israel, Egypt and Qatar. .

Hamas called on Israel to withdraw from Gaza, end the long-standing blockade of the territory and release Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails in exchange for the release of more than 100 Israeli hostages in Gaza. Israel holds more than 9,000 Palestinian prisoners, according to HaMoked, an Israeli rights group, citing data provided by the Israeli Prison Service.

Just hours after meeting with Mr. Blinken, Mr. Netanyahu rejected Hamas' terms because Israel does not want to completely withdraw from Gaza or allow Hamas to retain any control over the territory.

Mr. Netanyahu is also assessing the response of the Israeli public, much of which currently views the defeat of Hamas as a higher priority than a hostage deal. He must also appease the far-right flank of his coalition, which has threatened to withdraw from government, which could eventually lead to his ouster.

His far-right coalition partner and national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, recently threatened to resign if Mr. Netanyahu negotiates a deal with Hamas that frees the hostages but allows the group to retain power.

While claiming to defend Israel's national security interests in Gaza, Netanyahu has a personal incentive to continue this war and expand it, if possible, knowing that as soon as this war ends, his day of reckoning with the Israeli people will arrive and their career will be over. is over, said Nader Hashemi, a professor of Middle East politics at Georgetown University.

He oversaw national security on October 7, and Israelis will demand accountability for what happened, said Mr. Hashemi, who, using the prime minister's nickname, argued that it complicates negotiations between Blinken and Bibi and could derail any prospects of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Mr. Netanyahu rejected claims that he let personal considerations take precedence over Israeli interests. Asked for comment, his office said his critics abroad do not realize that the prime minister reflects the views of most Israelis.

Biden administration officials say negotiations will continue in the coming days, and Blinken said he still believes there can be consensus. And despite Mr. Netanyahu's comments the day before, Israeli officials suggested Thursday that Israel was still open to negotiation.

There is agreement among members of the government coalition and particularly among individual members of the government that we must recover the hostages and reach a deal, Miki Zohar, a government minister, said in a radio interview Thursday morning.

But not at any cost, Mr. Zohar said. Stopping the war, for example, they will not accept.

Israeli leaders believed Hamas's basic demands were unacceptable, but there was room for discussion whether the offer resembled an opening offer, according to two Israeli government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. 'a sensible subject.

Although Mr. Netanyahu may not be able to agree to a permanent cessation of fighting or the release of all Palestinian prisoners, he could agree to the release of around 1,000 prisoners during a truce. a month, said Nadav Shtrauchler, a political analyst who was once Mr. Netanyahu. media strategist.

A longer truce, as Hamas has proposed, could easily become permanent, something Mr. Netanyahu could not agree to, Mr. Shtrauchler said.

He still left a window open, Mr. Shtrauchler said. The door is closed, but the window is still open. Not for this agreement, which he could not accept, but for a different agreement.

Israel began bombing Gaza after the Hamas attack on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. A ground invasion quickly followed, and in four months of military offensive, more than 27,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and minors, were killed, according to the territory's health officials.

Netanyahu faces enormous political constraints to agree to anything resembling what Hamas appears to want, Aaron David Miller, a longtime Middle East peace negotiator, said today at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace .

In fact, the only party that seems in a hurry is the Biden administration. They want to change the disastrous images of Gaza; relieve political pressure in the country and try to reach an Israeli-Saudi agreement. The problem is that, in my experience, negotiations in the Middle East have two speeds: slow and slow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/08/world/middleeast/blinken-netanyahu-gaza-negotiations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos