Jeremy Hunt launches British Isa, investing in UK company shares | Jeremy Hunt





Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has hinted at plans to launch tax-free UK Isas investing in shares in British companies under the spring budget as part of efforts to revive the UK stock market.

A UK Shares Isa allows investors to purchase a certain amount of shares in UK companies without having to pay tax. Currently, the government imposes a 0.5% tax, known as stock purchase stamp duty, on all shares purchased in the UK.

It comes as Hunt struggles to find free pitches that could help him win over voters and businesses, with the Conservatives well behind Labor in much-anticipated pre-election polls.

The incentives, which some expected Hunt to announce as part of his autumn report last November, could supplement the government's plan to sell shares in NatWest, which is still 38.6% government-owned after a 2008 taxpayer bailout, to private investors later this year. There will be.

Hunt made the comments to hundreds of City bosses gathered at the Raffles Hotel in Westminster for the annual dinner hosted by financial services lobby group TheCityUK.

When asked if he would consider a UK Isa, he said: So there are certain categories of questions that I can't really answer. Those are things that can show up in your budget. And that's one of them.

Would you like to see more UK capital invested in the most promising companies? totally. I think something like a UK Isa could be very good at that.

It comes as the city faces growing threats from rival financial centers including New York, Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, especially after Brexit. The London stock market pulled the capital out of the UK after Flutter Entertainment, owner of Paddy Power, Betfair and FanDuel, said last week it was considering moving its main listing to New York as soon as possible. We have experienced the escape of companies chasing .

But Hunt did not suggest he was ready to cut the 0.5% stamp duty levied on direct share purchases, which some city campaigners claim is a bigger hurdle for local investors.

Proposals for a UK shares Isa and the abolition of shares stamp duty have been lobbied by city groups, including industry body UK Finance.

Reforms in the Autumn 2023 report to advance the Isa regime are welcome, but officials will need to work with providers to ensure these changes are properly implemented, according to the UK Finance Spring Budget submission published earlier this week. do. The Government should explore the introduction of a UK Isa focused on UK domestic shares to provide an easily accessible and reliable vehicle to encourage individuals to invest in UK shares.

Hunt also reiterated his ambition to make Britain the next Silicon Valley, sparking growth similar to the big bang changes in city regulations that some credit with sparking the boom in British financial services.

This will lead to an increase in technology-focused stock market listings. “We want the London Stock Exchange to become the Nasdaq of Europe,” he said.

