Jamaica, Bahamas oppose US travel warningsExBulletin





The US State Department has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Jamaica, stating that “violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults and homicides, are common.” Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts.” Ramon Espinosa/AP .

switch captionRamon Espinosa/AP

Ramón Espinosa/AP

Jamaican and Bahamian officials reject U.S. claims that the island nations are unsafe for tourists due to rampant crime and limited access to medical services.

In new travel warnings last month, the US State Department urged would-be sun and sand seekers to be wary of two of the Caribbean's most popular beach destinations.

“Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts,” the agency warned in a Level 3 advisory for Jamaica, just one level below the highest level. severe warning against travel to Americans.

The State Department added: “Violence and shootings occur regularly in many neighborhoods, communities and parishes across Jamaica. »

Authorities consider the Bahamas a slightly less perilous destination with a Level 2 advisory, noting that “gang violence” is confined to specific towns and neighborhoods, “primarily affecting the local population.”

And the U.S. Embassy in Nassau issued a security warning informing would-be travelers that “killings have occurred at all hours, including in broad daylight on the streets.” The embassy reported that 18 killings have occurred since the start of 2024.

Although alarming, the latest alerts do not raise the threat level in either country. The State Department has classified Jamaica as a Tier 3 destination since 2022, and the Tier 2 advisory for the Bahamas has been in place for years.

But they come at the start of the season in both tourism-dependent countries and winter-weary Americans seek to escape the cold in warm turquoise waters and white sand beaches. That's why government officials in both countries are working to ease travel jitters.

“[T]There are very clearly defined areas in Jamaica that the advisory cites as having a high crime risk, so the majority of the island's tourism product is unaffected. Overall, the crime rate against visitors to Jamaica remains extremely low at 0.01 percent,” the Jamaica Tourist Board said in a statement to NPR.

The board added: “The island consistently ranks among the top destinations for international travel, welcoming 4.1 million visitors in 2023, including approximately 3 million from the United States. Visitors can continue to come with confidence to enjoy all that Jamaica has to offer.

Jamaican police report that there were 83 murders between January 1 and February 3 of this year. This is a significant drop from 2023 figures, when there were 109 murders in total over the same period.

The American agency nevertheless estimates that the homicide rate remains “among the highest in the Western Hemisphere”.

While Bahamian authorities say the islands are safe, two women claim they were attacked.

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis also responded to the travel advisories to his country, emphasizing that the government “is alert, attentive and proactive to ensure that the Bahamas remains a safe and welcoming destination.”

Davis also noted that many tourist sites share the same Tier 2 designation.

“The incidents described in the January 2024 U.S. Embassy Crime Alert do not reflect the overall security in the Bahamas, a total of sixteen tourist destinations, and many other islands,” he added in a statement. from January 29.

But less than a week later, on February 4, two American women reported being drugged and sexually assaulted by two staff members at the Pirates Cove Zipline and Water Park in Freeport.

The women, both mothers who say this trip was their first vacation without their children, were on a Carnival cruise ship. They disembarked on the last day to spend time at the resort, where they drank drinks they believed were spiked with drugs.

In an interview with Good Morning America, they said they quickly lost consciousness, woke up intermittently and eventually remembered enough to realize they had been assaulted by two resort staff members. Both reported having bruises on their legs and testing positive for various drugs.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement that it “recognizes the seriousness of these matters and is handling them with the highest level of professionalism, confidentiality and sensitivity.”

The alleged attackers, men aged 40 and 54, have since been arrested. The RBPF says it is conducting an ongoing investigation with the FBI.

How to Stay Safe on the Islands

State Department officials are offering similar advice to those planning to travel to Jamaica or the Bahamas.

Above all, tourists should keep a low profile, be aware of their surroundings, avoid isolated places or situations, and avoid walking or driving at night. If you are confronted with an attempted theft, do not try to physically resist.

Do not bring firearms or ammunition when traveling to Jamaica, including stray cartridges, shells or spent cartridge cases. The State Department says “penalties for carrying firearms and/or ammunition, even inadvertently, are severe and can include lengthy prison sentences.”

Officials also encourage travelers to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier for authorities to locate you in an emergency. They also recommend following the State Department on Facebook and X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/09/1230297825/jamaica-and-the-bahamas-are-pushing-back-against-u-s-travel-warnings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos