Read takes on the role of UK CEO from Walstead.





Walstead Group's Debbie Read has become CEO of its UK operations, strengthening her position as one of the most influential women in British print.

Read will retain his existing role as group commercial director for the pan-European business.

She will report to group CEO Paul Utting. This move effectively aligns the UK with the structure of continental operations.

Read joined the then Wyndeham Press Group as group procurement director in autumn 2009.

Prior to that, he spent 20 years in increasingly senior production roles in magazine publishing, including Director of Production at IPC Media and Group Production Director at Bauer Media.

Utting said: Debbie has played a key role in the growth of the Walstead business more broadly over the past 15 years. Her appointment to the newly created role is testament to her hard work and dedication since joining the company in 2009.

Read said she was excited about the new challenge.

She said: I am delighted to have been appointed to this role. I look forward to working closely with the UK senior leadership team to implement and drive improvements across the business, while maintaining the commercial role and responsibilities of the group.

The Walsteads UK operation is now the only multi-site web offset operation in the UK. It employs more than 800 people across Bicester, Peterborough, Roche, Walstead Binders in Leicester and Walstead York.

The group also owns Rhapsody, a dictionary media business.

For the full year 2022, Walstead Group's sales amounted to 648.9 million (554 million).

Continental production facilities are located in Spain, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland and Germany.

