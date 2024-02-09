Defense Department official reaffirms why supporting Ukraine is in U.S. interests > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





As Congress once again addresses U.S. military aid to Ukraine, a Defense Department official said it is in the U.S. interest to help Ukraine defeat the Russian aggression.

Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, told Clifford May, president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, that U.S. aid to Ukraine has global impacts.

Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 22, 2021. Russian forces were larger and better equipped, but Ukrainian forces prevented them from seizing the capital Kiev, decapitating the government, and installing a puppet regime who responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainians also held Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, and fought Russian forces to a stalemate in the south and east.

The United States has provided $43 billion in support to Ukraine, covering everything from Javelin missiles, tanks, ambulances, long-range missiles, air defense capabilities and much more. The American military trains Ukrainian forces in Europe and the United States. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III formed and still leads the Ukraine Defense Security Group, which now includes 50 countries contributing to Ukraine's defense.

This aid is essential to help Ukrainian forces confront and, in many areas, repel the Russians. U.S. government officials said in January that more than 300,000 Russians had been killed or injured in Ukraine.

Wallander said the United States wanted a sovereign, independent and secure Ukraine, adding that the Ukrainian people did not want Russian overlords and were fighting for their freedom. “We want the Ukrainian people to be able to live the European life they have chosen,” she said during the discussion.

While supporting Ukraine is the right thing to do, U.S. support is not limited to Ukraine, Wallander said. “[Our support] This is the international order that ensures the security of all countries and people, including Russia,” she said.

Putin seeks to “destroy” the international order, the deputy secretary said. Putin wants big countries to be able to intimidate and dominate their smaller neighbors.

And Russian actions have implications around the world, she added. “It’s not just a European security issue, it’s a global security issue,” Wallander said.

Written into the fabric of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is the agreement that nuclear powers will respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of other countries and agree to support the peaceful use of nuclear energy for their prosperity. “All of this is at stake in Russia’s invasion and occupation of Ukraine,” she said.

Further afield, Chinese leaders are closely monitoring the war in Ukraine and have “a huge stake in Russia.”[‘s] success,” Wallander said.

If Putin succeeds in destroying the UN Charter and benefiting from the use of force in Europe, “What will stop China from following this path when it is ready?” ” she asked.

China supported Russia in its illegal invasion, and the Asian nation benefited from Russia's increasing isolation. “Chinese leaders don’t want Putin to lose, because of what that would mean about the strength of the international community in pushing back a tyrant,” she said.

Beyond the geopolitical reasons that justify support for Ukraine, there are also very human reasons. The Russian invasion was incredibly brutal, with indiscriminate attacks on civilians across the country. Wallander stressed that Russian brutality was not limited to Ukraine. The Russian army used the same tactics in Chechnya and Georgia.

But in Ukraine, Russia has gone beyond simply targeting civilian infrastructure. Russia takes Ukrainian children from their families or orphans and sends them to Russia. It's an “almost Nazi idea of ​​ethnic purity that they have to be educated as Russians and that they are somehow going to be re-educated and brought back for the benefit of the Russian Federation,” Wallander said . “It is simply astonishing to think that a Europe, which faced the horror of such leadership doing this to its populations in the 1940s, is today faced with another leadership doing this… in the 2020s.”

