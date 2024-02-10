Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announces candidacy for U.S. Senate





Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who left office as one of former President Donald Trump's few prominent Republican critics, will run for U.S. Senate in his home state.

Hogan announced his plans in a video posted to social media Friday, hours before the nomination deadline for the race.

Referring to his father, then a Republican congressman,'s decision to support the impeachment of then-Republican President Richard Nixon, Hogan lamented the lack of “leadership” and “will to put country before party.” . And he relied on his tenure as governor to make his pitch to voters in a blue state where he had electoral success.

“My fellow Marylanders, you know me. For eight years, we have proven that the toxic policies that divide our nation do not necessarily divide our state,” Hogan said.

“One party alone cannot solve the problem,” he continued. “We desperately need leaders who are willing to stand up to both parties, leaders who understand that none of us has all the answers or all the power.”

Hogan immediately becomes the front-runner for his party's nomination, as perhaps the only Republican in the state who could make the race to replace outgoing Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin competitive.

If Democratic Governor Wes Moore won his election in 2022 with more than 64% of the vote, he did so against a candidate from the right flank of the party. Hogan won two terms in the blue state, including a 12-point victory in 2018, two years after Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state presidentially by nearly 27 points.

But it will still be an uphill climb for the Republican, and there is no shortage of prominent Democrats vying for the seat.

Rep. David Trone, Democrat of Maryland, has spent more than $19 million on advertising so far in the race as he seeks promotion to the upper chamber. He touts the support of dozens of his House colleagues, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Trone is running against Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, whose campaign struggled in the early months of the primary, although she gained support from Moore; State Senate President Bill Ferguson; State House Speaker Adrienne Jones; and Senators Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

Trone, Alsobrooks and the Democratic Senate campaign team all released statements describing the threat of a Republican takeover of the seat as another step toward nationwide restrictions on abortion rights.

Democratic lawmakers overrode Hogan's 2022 veto of legislation expanding who could perform abortions, and he told the Washington Examiner in 2023 that “I'm for the rights and ability of states to have reasonable restrictions on abortion,” but added that he supports exceptions to abortion. restrictions.

Shortly after the news broke, Van Hollen told reporters that Democrats should not take Hogan's candidacy lightly, but that he remained “confident the Democratic nominee would win.”

But even if Hogan faces considerable difficulty in flipping the Senate seat, his profile and political strength could at least force Democrats to pay attention to a race they had hoped to ignore, especially as they face to a difficult senatorial card which places them at the forefront. defensive.

Hogan's electoral success in Maryland is unique for a Republican. In 2018, he became the first Republican governor in 64 years to win a second term. He did so by presenting himself as a more centrist Republican resisting Trump's rightward pull on the party.

In 2016, Hogan wrote to his father, a former Maryland congressman who was among the first Republicans to call for Nixon's impeachment during Watergate when voting for president. In 2020, Hogan said he voted for Ronald Reagan.

Until recently, Hogan played a leadership role within No Labels, the group interested in promoting a bipartisan, third-party presidential bid in 2024, sparking speculation about his own political plans. He then endorsed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley over Trump for the GOP presidential nomination this year.

In an interview last month with NBC News, Hogan said he was concerned about the future of the party if Trump won the nomination and another term in the White House. He said he was considering his own role in the party and acknowledged that independent, anti-Trump Republicans like himself could find themselves without a political home if Haley fails to deny the former president the nomination.

That's the million dollar question I'm not sure I have the answer to, Hogan said then. Many people are trying to understand this. There is a long way to go to determine who the nominee will be and a long way to November.

Seven other Republicans are running for Maryland Senate. One of them, retired brigadier. Gen. John Teichert responded to Hogan's candidacy with a statement emphasizing how much work he has already put into the race.

“Since I announced my campaign in October, I have run on a motto of leadership, not politics, and that message has resonated with Marylanders as I have traveled the state over the course of the last four months,” Teichert said. “We've built coalitions, garnered support, captured hearts and minds, and continue to gain momentum every day. Marylanders deserve a choice, and I welcome anyone to the race who wants to give it to them.” A.”

