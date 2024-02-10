US orders 'assurances' to countries receiving US weapons





Getty ImagesIsrael is the largest recipient of US military aid

US President Joe Biden said countries receiving US weapons must adhere to international law in a memorandum issued Thursday evening.

The order requires foreign governments receiving military aid to provide written assurances that they are respecting the laws of war.

The move comes after the president acknowledged that Israel had “exaggerated” in its response to Gaza.

Since 1950, Israel has received more U.S. military aid than any other country.

In the memorandum, President Biden said “credible and reliable written assurances” must be provided to the United States by foreign governments that receive U.S. weapons to ensure they are used in accordance with international law.

In this context, foreign governments must also provide assurance that American humanitarian aid is properly delivered to civilian populations caught in a conflict.

The memorandum requires that this information be shared periodically with Congress, as well as with the U.S. president.

The 100 countries receiving American weapons must sign the assurances within the next 180 days. But those involved in active conflicts, including Israel, have only 45 days to respond to this order.

If a problem arises, a plan must be put in place to remedy the situation, the memorandum states.

“These corrective measures could include actions ranging from renewal of insurance to suspension of any further transfer of defense articles or, where appropriate, defense services,” the text states.

Washington sends about $3.8 billion (3 billion) in military aid to Israel each year, making the country the largest recipient of this type of funding in the world.

While administration officials told reporters during a press briefing Thursday that the order did not target any specific country, it comes after prominent Democratic lawmakers expressed concerns about Israel's military campaign in Gaza and its respect for international law.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who led the campaign in Congress to order countries receiving military aid to be forced to follow international law, welcomed the decision.

“I think it will give more weight [to Biden] to ensure that all recipients of U.S. military aid, including the Netanyahu government, will respect international humanitarian law and cooperate further in the delivery of humanitarian assistance,” said Senator Van Hollen.

The Israeli military campaign was sparked by an Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israeli territory that killed 1,300 people, according to Israeli officials. Another 250 people were taken hostage.

Since Israel's retaliatory offensive, more than 27,800 Palestinians have been killed and at least 67,000 injured, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Aerial images of Gaza show that at least half of the buildings in the besieged territory have been damaged or destroyed. Around 1.7 million people, more than 80% of Gaza's population, are displaced.

The flow of aid to Gaza's civilian population has also been severely limited since the war began in October, with U.N. officials repeatedly warning that many are at risk of starvation.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the army had been ordered to prepare to operate in Rafah, a border town with Egypt where 1.5 million Palestinians have taken refuge.

Mr Netanyahu added that Israel's “total victory” over Hamas was only months away.

In response, the United States warned Thursday that mounting a military offensive on the city without proper planning would be a “disaster.”

The White House added that it would not support major operations without due consideration of the refugees there.

On Friday, Mr. Netanyahu said he had ordered the Israeli military to prepare a plan to evacuate the population of Rafah ahead of its planned invasion.

He said he had asked officials to present a “dual plan” that would include the evacuation of civilians and a military operation aimed at “collapse” the remaining Hamas militant units.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68253765

