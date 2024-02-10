US launches new 'self-defense' strikes against Houthi cruise missiles in Yemen





The United States launched “self-defense” strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles ready for launch into the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

In a post on social media platform X, CENTCOM said cruise missiles were ready to be launched against ships in the Red Sea.

“CENTCOM identified these missiles and USVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they posed an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region,” the statement reads. message. “These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for the U.S. Navy and merchant ships.”

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched 48 attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November 19.

US carries out self-defense strikes against Houthi anti-cruise ship missiles

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters Thursday that since the coalition's first strikes on Jan. 11, U.S. forces have destroyed or degraded more than 100 missiles and launchers, including missile launchers. anti-ship land attack and surface-to-air missiles. extensive communications capabilities, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned surface vessels, coastal radars, aerial surveillance capabilities and weapons storage areas.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiries about the strikes.

As these self-defense strikes against the Houthis and other Iranian-backed proxies continue, the United States continues to pretend that it is not seeking war.

American retaliatory strikes will prove ineffective: KIRK LIPPOLD

A plane takes off to join the US-led coalition to carry out airstrikes against military targets in Yemen, targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, from an undisclosed location , in this screenshot from a video posted on January 12. (U.S. Central Command via X/Reuters)

“I reiterate again that the United States does not want escalation and that these strikes are directly in response to the actions of the Iranian-backed Houthis,” Ryder said. “But once again, we will not hesitate to defend human lives and the free flow of commerce on one of the world’s most vital waterways.”

Earlier this week, CENTCOM released a video showing US forces supporting joint strikes against Houthi militants.

The video showed rockets being launched from the ships in complete darkness. The efforts were part of joint strikes against the Houthis, which were supported by the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Bahrain, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

US STRIKES HOUTHI ANTI-AIR MISSILE INSIDE YEMEN, OFFICIAL SAYS

Houthi fighters march on British and American flags during a rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and recent Houthi strikes on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, February 4, 2024, at the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. . The rally comes amid U.S. and British strikes on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, the second day of major U.S. attacks following an attack on U.S. troops last weekend that killed three U.S. troops at a remote outpost in Jordan. just across the border from Iraq. fighters with ties to Iran. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

CENTCOM said Saturday's strikes were launched by the USS Carney, the USS Gravely and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said recent counterattacks were aimed at “degrading the capabilities” of the Houthis.

“These strikes are intended to further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to carry out its reckless and destabilizing attacks against U.S. and international shipping legally transiting the Red Sea,” Austin said in a statement Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to face further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international ships and warships,” he added.

Liz Friden and Andrea Vacchiano of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter @GregWehner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/us-launches-self-defense-strikes-targeting-houthi-cruise-missiles-yemen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos