Biden memo says countries receiving US weapons must adhere to international law





President Biden issued a memorandum Thursday that sets standards that countries that receive U.S. weapons must meet and, for the first time, requires the administration to submit an annual report to Congress on whether countries are meeting the requirements.

The national security memorandum comes after prominent Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about Israel's military campaign in Gaza and questioned whether the country, which has received hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. weapons, has adhered to the law international. Nearly half of Democratic senators supported a measure that would ensure Israel and other countries are held accountable for meeting those standards.

The memorandum does not include new guidelines or conditions, but rather calls on the State Department to receive written assurances from countries receiving U.S. weapons that they will meet existing U.S. standards. These include respecting international law and facilitating the transportation of American humanitarian aid.

The memorandum comes just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the Israeli army would continue its campaign against Gaza in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have fled to safety under Israeli leadership. On Thursday, White House spokesman John Kirby said any Israeli operation in Rafah under the current circumstances would be a disaster for these people and we would not support it.

Israel launched its punitive military campaign in Gaza after Hamas militants on October 7 ransacked the border fence and killed 1,200 Israelis, including many civilians, and took about 250 others hostage. Israeli military operations have killed more than 27,000 Palestinians in Gaza, and the siege of the enclave in which Israel has cut off most access to food, water, electricity, medicine and to other basic necessities has created a humanitarian catastrophe that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives. people at risk of famine, according to the World Food Program.

Israeli protesters have blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza and the United States has for months pressured Israel to allow more aid into the enclave.

The memorandum also comes as the Senate began voting Thursday on a $95 billion foreign aid package, which includes $14 billion in aid to Israel, as well as money for Ukraine and its allies of the Indo-Pacific.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) led a campaign to amend the foreign aid bill to stipulate that any country receiving aid must follow international law, which attracted 18 co-sponsors , including senators representing purple states like Georgia. and Wisconsin. He will withdraw his support for that amendment, avoiding a vote that could seem like a rebuke over how the Biden administration treated its wartime ally.

The memorandum goes further than Van Hollens' amendment in that it includes a sort of enforcement mechanism, whereby the president must take action if the secretary of state informs him that a country is not complying. not. This action could include suspending military aid, but could also be a less drastic measure.

This creates an accountability structure, Van Hollen said. This is a very big deal. I applaud the president for taking this historic action.

Van Hollen and other Democratic senators have sounded the alarm over Netanyahu's handling of the war, as thousands of civilians have been killed in what Biden once described as indiscriminate bombing, and Aid to the devastated region has been blocked by the Israeli government.

I think this will give more weight [to Biden] to ensure that all recipients of U.S. military aid, including the Netanyahu government, will respect international humanitarian law and cooperate more in the delivery of humanitarian aid, he said.

A senior administration official stressed that the White House did not issue the memorandum because it believed a country was violating existing standards. The official, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, said the administration had regular conversations with Israel about limiting civilian casualties, respecting international law and allowing increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, but he did not believe that the country was failing to meet U.S. expectations. standards.

This allows the whole world to participate in this conversation, the official said of the discussions with Israel. In addition to the conversation with the Israelis, this is a way to convey in one place what we value and expect in particular from the countries that receive our weapons. This shouldn't be news to anyone because it's a policy, but I think it's important to state it clearly.

The memorandum also requires the Department of State and the Department of Defense to assess whether a country is using weapons in a manner inconsistent with best practices aimed at reducing harm to civilians. The first report is due to Congress in about three months, and then reports will be made once a year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/02/08/biden-memo-weapons-international-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos