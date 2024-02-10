



By Holly HonderichBBC News, Washington

Colorado's Highest EPA Court Rules Then-President Trump Engaged in Insurrection on January 6, 2021

The U.S. Supreme Court will wade into uncharted legal waters Thursday as it considers whether Donald Trump should be barred from the 2024 ballot.

Justices will determine whether Colorado can remove Mr Trump from its ballot after finding he engaged in insurrection following the US Capitol riot.

Their decision will also determine whether similar proposals to exclude Mr. Trump from the polls in other states are valid.

He is the definitive favorite to be the Republican Party's nominee.

Unless the justices rule against Mr. Trump, it seems likely he will challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

It is the most important case to come before the Court since Florida's vote recount was halted in 2000, giving the White House to Republican George W. Bush rather than Democrat Al Gore.

The appeal has been fast-tracked by the U.S. Supreme Court, and there is pressure for a ruling before March 5, when voters in 15 states – including Colorado – will vote in Republican primaries.

Mr. Trump's name remains on the Colorado ballot so far, pending the court's decision. Maine also excluded Mr. Trump from its ballot, a decision also on hold while judges consider the issue.

The legal challenge hinges on a Civil War-era constitutional amendment that prohibits anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding federal office.

Watch: Viewers line up a day in advance for Trump's voting ban case

This ban has never been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

In its December ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court wrote that it was aware of the magnitude of its decision.

“We are also conscious of our solemn duty to enforce the law, without fear or favor, and without being influenced by public reaction to the decisions the law requires us to make,” the justices wrote.

In turn, Mr. Trump's lawyers argued that the Colorado decision had “unconstitutionally disenfranchised millions of Colorado voters” and could be used to further disenfranchise millions of others across the country. country.

His argument was supported by legal officials from 27 states, who filed a brief saying Colorado's decision would cause “widespread chaos.”

“Clearly, this sows confusion in an election cycle that is just weeks away,” the attorneys general wrote. “Beyond that, it disrupts the respective roles of Congress, the states and the courts.”

Courts in Minnesota and Michigan have rejected parallel efforts to exclude Mr. Trump from their ballots, while other cases, including in Oregon, are pending.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in this case is expected to depend on how a majority of justices interpret provisions of the 14th Amendment, which includes the Insurrection Clause.

The former president's lawyers provided the court with several reasons why he should not be excluded from the ballot.

In one, they argue that the 14th Amendment does not apply to presidential candidates.

In another, they argue that Mr. Trump's behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol did not constitute an insurrection.

The case lands with a bang before a Supreme Court that is already facing an all-time low in public approval.

Whatever the decision of the nine judges – three of whom were appointed by Mr Trump – is likely to spark huge divisions.

The top court has a history of finding ways to extricate itself from politically charged legal questions by sticking to the narrowest legal grounds, which could prove to be the case here.

Mr. Trump is not expected to attend Thursday's hearing.

He faces numerous legal challenges. Last month, he was ordered to pay $US83.3 million ($65 million) for defaming columnist E Jean Carroll, whom he had sexually assaulted in a separate case.

The Supreme Court itself – which holds a 6-3 conservative majority – could soon be asked to rule on another case involving Mr Trump.

Earlier this week, a federal appeals court in Washington DC rejected his requests for presidential immunity, ruling that he could be prosecuted for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

Mr. Trump has until Monday to ask the Supreme Court to stay this decision.

