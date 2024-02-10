The new Dutch-style UK mortgage offer is 'simply a fairer way of dealing with customers'.





The introduction of a new Dutch-style mortgage lender in the UK, which is set to launch fixed-rate mortgages with interest rates automatically lowering as borrowers repay, has been described as a 'fairer way of treating customers'.

April Mortgages, which received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority in October, plans to offer loans to existing homeowners and new buyers until the end of March.

The bank is the UK subsidiary of Dutch asset manager DMFCO and, through its mortgage lending arm Munt, has provided more than 100,000 loans totaling KRW 30 billion (25.6 billion) in the Netherlands since 2014.

One of its unique selling points is that if a homeowner pays off their loan or their property value increases, they automatically switch to a lower loan value band and lower interest rate in April without the need for a remortgage.

Tim Hague, commercial director at Aprils, said: Lowering interest rates to reflect a reduction in borrowers' balances is simply a fairer way of dealing with customers. We believe the UK mortgage market has missed an opportunity to deliver real benefits to borrowers. Ultimately, the lower your mortgage balance, the lower your risk, so your interest rate should reflect this.

In April, 5-, 7-, 10-, 12- and 15-year fixed rate deals will be available, with interest rates starting at 4.99%. There are no early repayment fees if someone moves house or pays off their mortgage.

Initially, it will only lend up to 85% of the value, but it plans to offer mortgages to first-time buyers with a 5% deposit next month.

Reflecting on the fact that Britons will soon be offered Dutch-style mortgages, Edward Newman, CEO of financial comparison site Finance.co.uk, said: I'm intrigued by the entry in April Mortgages. The decision to waive early repayment fees is a significant departure from traditional mortgage standards and lowers costs for homeowners who want to sell before closing. Additionally, the promise to automatically adjust your monthly interest payments to reflect a decrease in your loan-to-value ratio as property values ​​rise or payments are made adds an attractive amount of flexibility.

The move has the potential to disrupt the mortgage landscape and inject much-needed competition into a market largely dominated by large banks. I will be following April Mortgages’ progress into the UK market closely over the coming months and look forward to seeing how their innovative approach will transform the mortgage industry.”

