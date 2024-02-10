Was the Season 2 premiere a success?





‘The best ever!’ received rave reviews and critical acclaim. It's not a phrase you'd associate with the first season of RuPauls Drag Race UK vs the World. With six rushed episodes, a somewhat underwhelming second half, and the back-to-back exits of frontrunners Jimbo and Pangina Heals, it's not often included in the top tier of Drag Race seasons. (Jimbo's unhinged introduction to Casper the bubbly ghost, Jujubee's oh-so-terrifying and brilliant impersonation of Cher, and the runway deserve praise.) As a result, fans were less enthusiastic about the next installment. -consolation. How are you doing so far?

First of all, this cast is impeccable. Compared to Season 1, it's undeniably a more accurate reflection of the ever-expanding franchise, featuring queens from the US, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Australia, and the Philippines. Most of the cast either have unfinished business or something to prove to viewers. Arantxa Castilla-La Macha is finally comfortable in her skin as a trans woman. Tia Kofi now has an aesthetic to match her own talents. Jonbers Blonde wants her viewers to be part of her own fashion. And Gothy Kendoll is now feeling (a) confident about her new swinger.

International queens Arantxa, Keta Minaj, La Grande Dame, and Marina Summers feel a great responsibility as the sole representatives of their respective countries. This bizarre mix of queens means their interactions are a joy to watch. From a half-baked Hannah Conda telling a somewhat embarrassed Mayhem Miller to Tia telling her to kick COVID-19 for a long time to hilariously pointing out that all four Queens of England have combined to win one challenge, it's really great to see fan favorites coming together as one. It's attractive.

As was the case in Season 1 and All Stars 2-4, the top two queens of the week lip-sync about their legacies and the power they have to eliminate one of the bottom runners. And for the first time in Drag Race UK history, the contestant crowned 'Queen of the Mothetucking World' will win a drum roll of 50,000. (Blu Hydrangea is rocking it.) For her first maxi challenge, the queen was tasked with showing off her own vagina on The Queens Variety Show. The talent show has blessed viewers with some of the most iconic performances in recent memory, including Anetras' duck walk, Jax's rope jumping, and Mirages' viral click-clacking, but the format has been criticized somewhat for being dominated by lip-synching to original tracks. I received it. . This is still the case, but a bit more varied.

The following queens lip-synched but cleverly varied routines from past talent shows. Gothy gorged on fire, Choriza brought a Spanish flair, Marina mixed high-energy dance with rhythmic gymnastics, Jonbers Blonde did something with fashion and Ketas did Alice in Wonderland. The inspired video was accompanied by some impressive bendy stunts. Scarlet Envy gave future contestants some bad advice, from using her own musical numbers to read the hosts to writing verses with generic lines about stealing the crown. There wasn't an enthusiastic response from the panelists, but it was different.

Meanwhile, Hannah and Tia delivered live vocals and Arantxa trained the room on how to pronounce her name while simulating an orgasm from the Brit Crew. (It was stupid in the best way possible.) In our favorite performance of the night, La Grande Dame found herself struggling to find words here. Animal noise? Maybe a hyena? To be honest, it could have been a hell hound. Whatever it was, it was – again – so stupid. But as we saw with Willow Pill's spaghetti and toaster-assisted bathtub experience and Jimbo throwing a ham slice at RuPaul's man Gina, being foolish is what gets you far in this competition.

And then there's Mayhem, the self-proclaimed queen of the party. A guided meditation that mixed words of affirmation with her warning to never trust a fart somehow got thrown into even greater confusion when the legendary queen stuttered her words. Instead of inventing a new word – because, as Tia points out in her confessional, audiences aren't the most ambiguous about what the actual words are – she tells the room that she messed up while lamenting that oh shit, something before. informed that Conclusion: You are beautiful. Don't let anyone tell you different. Namaste. Even though it was Farrah Moans' most failed talent show performance since her fall on All Stars 4, it was still her most memorable performance.

After strutting down the runway in looks representing each country, RuPaul declared La Grande Dame, Marina and Choriza as the top three, with Scarlet, Mayhem and Gothy as bottom. The placement made sense, but I can't help but think that Arantxa should have been at the top as well. Choriza and Scarlet lived to kill another day, and as a result, La Grande Dame and Marina faced the first blow and decided to ruin either Mayhem or Gothy's life. funny! Untucked didn't have much to scream about, other than Mayhem's willingness to play the game by forming alliances once again. (As always, she's great television.)

In lip sync, Marina and La Grande Dame went head to head with Livin Joy's Eurodance classic Dreamer, with the former continuing to cement her reputation as a lip sync titan with her thrilling choreography. (La Grande Dame didn't stand her chance. Bless her.) After being announced as the winner of hers – and it's not a shock – Marina revealed her best part: mayhem. The Season 10 and All Stars 5 alum jokingly told Marina that she was a real bitch, but she accepted the elimination like a Mother Tucking Queen. In her exit interview she said: Girls have to do what they have to do. And if they don't want to keep me, that's okay. But the party won't be real anymore. I had a great time here and hope to come back again.

While there weren't any instantly iconic moments from the episode like Casper the Baloney Ghost, I was confident that Britain vs. the World would continue Drag Race's tradition of breaking the sophomore slump. (The second season in the US, UK, Australia, Spain, France, Thailand and the Philippines is all revered as the best Drag Race season in history.) Next week, the queens will compete in the Happy Endings Ball. Create a ballgown fit for a princess. In the meantime, read our exit interview with Mayhem Miller here.

