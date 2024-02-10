Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Britain vs. the World: Live Stream Season 2 from Anywhere





11 of the Drag Race franchise's most iconic contestants will appear in the spin-off show RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. It's time to get competitive again as we go head-to-head for Season 2 of The World.

Featuring queens from the UK, US, Europe and beyond, the overall winner of this season will be awarded a whopping 50,000 (approximately $63,000) in prize money.

Among those trying to emulate Season 1 champion Blu Hydrangea are Britain's Choriza May and Tia Kofi, Drag Race Espaa's Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha and Australia's Hannah Conda. America is represented by fan favorites Scarlett Envy and Mayhem Miller.

We've also promised a slew of guest judges, along with competition queen, presenter RuPaul and regular judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr. These include actor Richard E. Grant, Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse and Team GB Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley.

Below, we'll outline where you can watch the show live from anywhere in the world.

BBC/WOW presents PlusRuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The World Season 2 release date is announced.

Season 2 premieres in the UK on free-to-air linear channel BBC Three from 9pm GMT on Friday 9 February, and will also air on the network's streaming service, iPlayer, shortly thereafter. In the US, it can be streamed via WOW Presents Plus at 4pm PT. The remaining episodes of the 8-part series will be released every Sunday, and the final episode will be released on March 29.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Britain vs. the World online from anywhere with a VPN

If you can't watch the show locally, you may need another way to watch it. That's when using a VPN can help. A VPN is also the best way to encrypt your traffic to prevent your ISP from throttling your speeds, and it's also a good idea if you're connected to a Wi-Fi network while traveling and want to add an extra layer. Privacy protection for your devices and logins.

A VPN lets you access shows from your phone, tablet, or laptop by virtually changing your location. Most VPNs, like Editors' Choice ExpressVPN, make this really easy.

It's legal to use a VPN to watch or stream content in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK, and Canada, as long as you have a legal subscription to the service you're streaming from. To prevent leaks, you need to make sure your VPN is set up correctly. Even if the VPN is legal, streaming services can terminate the accounts of anyone they determine to be circumventing properly enforced blackout restrictions.

Looking for another option? Check out other great VPN deals going on right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN is currently the best VPN for those who want a reliable and secure VPN and works on a wide range of devices. Normally $13 per month, you can save 35% (equivalent to $8.32 per month) by signing up for ExpressVPN with an annual subscription.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

RuPaul's Drag Race in the UK: UK vs. How to Live Stream The World Season 2 for Free

Drag Race fans in the UK can watch Season 2 for free on BBC Three and iPlayer, the BBC's on-demand streaming service.

The opening episode airs Friday, February 9th at 4pm PT (1pm PT), with new episodes airing at the same time each week thereafter.

BBC

The show airs on BBC Three, so you can also watch it online for free via BBC iPlayer, the network's on-demand streaming service.

All you need to stream games is a valid UK TV license to use the app, which is available on Android and Apple mobile devices as well as a range of smart TVs and streaming boxes.

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. Stream The World Season 2

If you want to catch all the fierce action from America, you should head to WOW Presents Plus, the streaming home of the international Drag Race show.

WOW Gift Plus

WOW Presents Plus costs $5 a month and gives you ad-free access to Drag Race shows from around the world, as well as a variety of LGBTQ-related content. Signing up for the $50 annual plan saves you $10 per year compared to paying for 12 months separately.

RuPaul's Drag Race in Canada: UK vs. Stream The World Season 2

Season 2 will air in Canada on linear channel Crave 2 starting Friday, February 9th at 10pm PT (7pm PT). That means you can also watch the episodes on our sister streaming service, Crave.

long for

If you live in Canada, you can watch Season 2 on Crave starting February 9th. A Crave Total subscription costs CA$20 per month.

RuPaul's Drag Race in Australia: UK vs. Stream The World Season 2

Down Under, streaming platform Stan is the place to get some Drag Race action. RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. The opening episode of The World Season 2 will be available on the service from Saturday 10 February, with new episodes appearing on Stan every Friday thereafter.

It features the logo of streaming service Stan on a blue background.

A Stan membership will currently set you back AU$10 a month, but if you're a new customer you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

Quick Tips for Streaming RupPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. UK with a VPN Four variables can affect your streaming experience and success: your global ISP, browser, video streaming provider, and VPN. To make your desired location the default option for ExpressVPN, try the “Search for a city or country” option. If you're having trouble streaming after turning on your VPN and setting it to the correct viewing region, there are two things to consider. You can try a quick fix: First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and verify that the address registered in your account is the address of the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address listed on your account. Second, some smart TVs, like Roku, don't have a VPN app that can be installed directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll need to install a VPN on your router or whatever mobile hotspot you're using (e.g. your phone) so that all devices on your Wi-Fi network now see it in the correct viewing position. To quickly install a VPN on your router, we recommend checking out our main site for helpful instructions. For smart TV services, you may be asked to confirm a numeric code after installing a cable network's sports app or to click a link sent to the email address on file for your smart TV. It also helps to install a VPN on your router, as both devices will appear as if they are in the correct location. And despite using a VPN, browsers can often provide your location, so make sure you're using a browser that puts privacy first when logging into services. In general, I recommend Brave.

