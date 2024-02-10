US rejects Putin's latest call for talks with Ukraine





The Biden administration on Friday rejected a call from Russian President Vladimir V. Putin for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, showing no signs that waning political support for U.S. military aid to Kiev had made the President Biden more inclined to make concessions to Moscow.

During his two-hour interview in the Kremlin with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who now broadcasts independently online, Mr. Putin defended at length his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but declared ready to resolve the conflict through diplomacy.

We are ready to negotiate, Mr. Putin told Mr. Carlson in the interview published Thursday. You should tell the current Ukrainian leadership to stop and come to the negotiating table, he added, referring to the US government.

The Russian leader spoke at a time when he appears to have leverage, following the failure of Ukraine's much-vaunted summer counteroffensive that failed to make substantial gains and as the administration Biden is struggling to gain congressional approval for desperately needed additional military aid to Kiev.

This is not the first time Mr. Putin has expressed a willingness to negotiate over Ukraine's fate, and Western officials have long been skeptical of his intentions. But because this is his first interview with a U.S. media figure since the invasion, his call for talks has added resonance, analysts say.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials say the best the Ukrainian military can hope for in the coming year, especially without more U.S. help, is to defend its current positions. Even so, Biden officials say they are not considering the idea of ​​pressuring Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, to negotiate with Mr. Putin.

We and President Zelensky have repeatedly stated that we believe this war will end through negotiations, a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement. Despite Mr. Putin's words, we have not seen any action indicating that he wants to end this war. If he were, he would withdraw his forces and cease his incessant attacks on Ukraine.

US officials had previously assessed that Mr Putin did not intend to negotiate seriously before the US presidential election in November. Mr. Putin, they say, wants to wait to see whether former President Donald J. Trump might return to the White House and offer him more favorable terms.

In an interview last spring, Mr. Trump said the horrific conflict in Ukraine must end immediately and that if re-elected, he would negotiate a deal to end that war in one day.

The Biden administration has supported Ukraine's stated desire to reclaim territory occupied by Russia since its invasion. Russia now occupies around 18% of Ukrainian territory.

U.S. officials have also long insisted that, despite more than $75 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine, it is not Washington's place to dictate whether Kiev engages in peace talks and on what conditions. Ultimately, it is up to Ukraine to decide the path forward in negotiations, the National Security Council statement said.

Many analysts were also skeptical of Mr. Putin's intentions. Sergey Radchenko, a historian of Russia at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, said Mr. Putin should not be trusted.

Mr. Radchenko said Mr. Putin might engage in what in Soviet times was known as a peace offensive, a disingenuous tactical feint whose aim, he said, was to present a reasonable face to the outside world: Oh yes, of course, we want peace. it's just the other side that doesn't want to talk.

Some Western officials believe Mr. Putin may also be thinking of his domestic audience when he talks about a negotiated end to the war. Polls in Russia have shown that Russian citizens would welcome a settlement ending the conflict that has shaken their economy and claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Peace talks could also win favor for Mr. Putin among nations in the South, South America, Asia and Africa, including India and South Africa, which are not aligned in the Ukrainian conflict. Most of these countries suffered from the rise in energy and food prices caused by the war.

Mr. Putin appears to be exploiting Republican opposition to Mr. Biden's funding request for Ukraine, echoing criticism leveled in recent weeks by some conservative members of Congress. There are problems at the border, problems with migration, problems with the national debt of over $33 trillion. You have nothing better to do, so you should fight in Ukraine? » asked Mr. Putin.

Alternatively, Mr. Radchenko said, Mr. Putin might be willing to make unexpected concessions for a peace deal that leaves Russia with a foothold in eastern Ukraine, and then use that as the basis for either a new aggression against Ukraine, or as leverage to impose a preferred government on Ukraine.

Samuel Charap, a Russia analyst at the RAND Corporation, said it was possible that Mr. Putin had been bluffing since the negotiations began. But he added that it was worth engaging privately with the Kremlin to determine Mr. Putin's real demands.

No one knows for sure and no one can know for sure unless they try, Mr. Charap said. He added that it was notable that Mr. Putin did not tell Mr. Carlson that he had preconditions for negotiations, such as removing Mr. Zelensky's government.

Mr. Charap also noted that Russia and Ukraine were already negotiating on a number of issues, including exchanges of prisoners of war and Ukrainian exports from its Black Sea ports.

Whatever Mr. Putin's intentions, Western analysts and officials say a major obstacle to possible negotiations is the reluctance of the Ukrainian public to compromise with an invader who has committed atrocities in his country. country.

Zelensky worries about the domestic political consequences of pursuing a different tactic, Mr. Charap said.

Unless Ukraine asks for a signal for peace talks, there is unlikely to be pressure from Washington, he said.

