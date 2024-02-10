Warning of snow and flooding across the country





Christie CooneyBBC News

getty images

Weather warnings remain in place as snow and rain continue to fall across the UK.

An amber warning for snow and ice is in place for most of Scotland until Friday and Saturday, with power outages and travel disruptions possible.

Dozens of flood warnings and hundreds of flood warnings have been issued across the UK.

“We've seen the worst of it, but it's not entirely clear yet,” said Dan Stroud of the National Weather Service.

It comes after a cold spell on Thursday sent temperatures below freezing in parts of the country and forced the closure of dozens of schools across northern England and Wales.

About 10 cm (3.9 inches) of snow fell in Kirkwall, Scotland, and 9 cm (9 cm) in Bingley, West Yorkshire.

BBC Weather's Elizabeth Rizzini said Friday won't be too cold for most of the north, but could still be unpleasant and windy in eastern Scotland, northeast England and eastern Northern Ireland.

She added that while some snow may still fall in higher parts of Scotland, sleet or rain is likely in lower areas.

She said: “Increasingly milder air will filter in across the UK through the weekend, with Saturday’s wintry cold confined to the far north of Scotland and Shetland.”

Yellow warnings that are still valid include:

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering southern and central Scotland comes into effect at 12:00 GMT on Thursday and expires at 15:00 on Friday. Yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering central and northern Scotland from 15:00 Friday until 18:00 Saturday.

The Met Office said some travel delays were likely in southern Scotland on Friday morning.

It said travel delays were more likely in central and northern regions and other services such as power supplies and mobile phone services were likely to be disrupted.

Flood warnings in England issued by the Environment Agency are concentrated in Birmingham, Derby, Milton Keynes and eastern Yorkshire.

A warning has been issued along the south coast, including Southampton, Bournemouth, Weymouth and Plymouth.

There are also more than 200 less severe flood warnings in place across the Midlands and southern England.

There are two flood warnings in place in Scotland and 17 flood warnings in Wales. Around 08:00.

Environment Agency maps show flood warnings were in place across England on Friday.

On Thursday, 43.2mm of rainfall was recorded in Havertonford, south Devon, which is almost half of the region's average rainfall for the whole of February.

The cold weather in the UK comes as the EU's climate service said global warming had exceeded the warning limit of 1.5C for the whole year for the first time.

World leaders pledged in 2015 to try to limit long-term temperature rises to 1.5C, which is seen as a critical goal to help avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Urgent action to reduce carbon emissions can still slow warming, scientists say.

