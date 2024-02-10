US Navy Expands Marijuana Exemption Authority to Address Recruiting Shortages





Amid the U.S. military's current recruiting crisis, the Navy is expanding its authority to grant waivers to recruits who arrive at boot camp and initially test positive for marijuana, instead of simply sending them home they.

“If they fail that test and admit, 'Yes, I smoke marijuana,' we do an assessment of the young person to make sure nothing else is going on,” Rear Adm. James Waters told the journalists this week. “But we are confident that through the training camp process we will have the opportunity to integrate them into our culture.”

Waters, who heads the Navy's military personnel plans and policies division, said the goal of the change is to “reflect where the law is in society.”

“We recognize that many states have legalized marijuana,” he said, according to Military.com.

However, as this publication notes, this policy change is part of a series of steps taken by military officials across several branches to address recruiting shortfalls in recent years within the armed forces. These changes have brought the current training camp dropout rate to around 10 percent, among the lowest in recent history.

If the Navy is to meet its recruiting goal of 40,000 new sailors by 2024, Waters said, even losing 4,000 recruits during boot camp “is really, really not helpful, and so we want to try to continue to work on this.”

The most lenient approach to failed drug tests is limited to the initial screening for THC, Waters emphasized, noting that the policy does not apply to other drugs and adding: “We do not consume drugs in the army. »

The change comes shortly after a similar change was adopted by the Air Force, which reported late last year that it was granting more than three times as many enlistment waivers to recruits who tested positive to THC than officials anticipated when they first expanded the waiver program in 2022.

The Air Force recently missed its annual recruiting goal for the first time since 1999, but Gen. Christopher Amrhein, commander of the branch's recruiting service, said last September that the situation could have been much worse if it didn't. had not instituted a marijuana exemption policy.

In the first year since waivers became available, the branch reported issuing 165. That's more than triple the 50 waivers it expected to issue each year. The policy covers both the Air Force and Space Force.

For the Air Force in particular, this waiver program represents a notable development, as the branch instituted a policy in 2019 prohibiting service members from using even non-intoxicating CBD, even though it is derived from hemp and is therefore legal at the federal level under the 2018 farm bill.

Over the past few years, particularly since the legalization of hemp, several military branches have informed their soldiers of their specific rules regarding cannabis.

The Navy first issued an advisory in 2018 informing service members that they were prohibited from using CBD and hemp products, regardless of their legality. Then, in 2020, it released an update explaining why it adopted the rule change.

In 2022, the Naval War College warned sailors and Marines about new hemp products on the market, issuing an advisory earlier last year saying members could test positive for marijuana s They were drinking a Rockstar energy drink containing hemp seed oil.

Meanwhile, a Massachusetts Air Force base issued a notice in 2021 stating that military personnel cannot even bring hemp-infused products like shampoos, lotions and lip balms to the base . Even if it's for your pet, it's still illegal, the notice states.

Division officials also said in 2018 that it wanted its members to be very careful about Grandma's Miracle Sticky Buns that could contain marijuana.

The Coast Guard said sailors cannot consume marijuana or visit legal dispensaries in the state.

In February, the Department of Defense (DOD) said the active ingredient in marijuana, delta-9 THC, is the most common substance showing up in positive drug tests among active-duty military personnel . The second most common is delta-8 THC, which is found in a growing number of hemp-derived products available, including in states where marijuana itself remains illegal.

One of the U.S. military's first attempts to communicate its cannabis bancam took the form of a mock press conference in 2019, during which officials responded to written questions that addressed hypotheses such as eating cannabis. cannabis-infused burritos and washing cats with CBD shampoos. This happened around the time the DOD was codifying its rules regarding non-intoxicating cannabinoids.

In contrast to their military careers compared to new recruits, veterans have long been a driving force in the drug reform movement, in part because they used the drug to treat mental and physical health problems and as an alternative to opioids.

Earlier this year, a study found that 6 in 10 military veterans support legalizing marijuana in general, while an earlier survey found that more than 72 percent of veterans support doctors at the Veterans Administration (VA ) are able to legally recommend marijuana.

In Congress, meanwhile, lawmakers are pushing to keep provisions in a large-scale federal spending bill that would allow VA doctors to issue medical marijuana recommendations to veterans living in states legal.

This reform would achieve the same policy result as a standalone bill that was refiled on the House side in March by the co-chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Brian Mast (R- FL).

The Equal Access for Veterans Act has been introduced several times in recent years with bipartisan support and has been submitted to committees and legislatures for approval several times, but has not yet been promulgated. Blumenauer, who is retiring at the end of this Congress, has made this modest reform a priority while pushing for broader legalization.

In August, bipartisan lawmakers in Congress expressed deep concern over a recently updated VA directive on marijuana that continues to prohibit its doctors from making recommendations about medical cannabis to veterans living in states where it is legal.

They said the decision to maintain the harmful policy on cannabis recommendations is particularly alarming in the context of the VA's latest clinical guidelines on PTSD, which strongly recommend against the use of medical cannabis as a treatment option.

Many veterans already report using medical cannabis as a substitute for prescription drugs and their side effects, they said, adding that a recent survey of veterans who use cannabis found that they report improved quality of life and reduced use of certain prescription medications, including opioids.

VA has already updated its cannabis guidelines, adding language in its 2017 version that explicitly encouraged VA doctors to discuss veterans' marijuana use, for example.

Last April, Senate Republicans separately blocked a procedural vote to advance a bill that would promote VA research into the therapeutic effects of marijuana for veterans with conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The amendment to the medical cannabis recommendations was one of the few drug policy reform measures to pass the GOP-controlled House Rules Committee, which has consistently blocked such proposals from the bipartisan members during this session.

However, he proposed a Republican amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would require the Department of Defense (DOD) to fund clinical trials exploring the therapeutic potential of certain psychedelics for active-duty military personnel. Following bicameral negotiations, the reform was ultimately included in the final agreement signed by President Joe Biden late last year.

Photo courtesy of Chris Wallis // Side Pocket Images.

