Weekend Money: Property Types Most Likely to Rise in Value and Which Property Types to Decline | uk news





Written by Jess Sharp, Money Team

Valentine's Day – Love is in the air and money is flowing out of your wallet.

Traditional flowers and chocolates are generally safe gifts to buy.

But with a dozen decent roses can set you back between 60 and 130, is there a cheaper alternative?

Sky News spoke to two florists to find the best florists for those on a tight budget and those willing to splash the cash.

How to spend less money on roses

Nikki Meader from Kent says you can buy roses to suit your budget. But sometimes one quality rose is better than a dozen “gas station” roses.

“Just one rose can send a good message,” she says.

At around $5 at most florists, it's one of the cheapest options.

If you want a cheaper option, I found a single artificial rose on Amazon for 3.49.

Cheap alternative to roses

If your budget is 30, Nikki says a bouquet of Germinis, Carnations, Alstroemeri, or flowers with different textures could be good choices.

London-based florist Karen Woolven suggests that mixed bouquets of spring flowers, often grown in the UK, can also be a cheaper option.

“Try to find an independent florist to find a mixed bouquet of seasonal flowers, which usually include roses and usually red flowers as well. These are just as impressive,” she says.

middle distance

As a mid-range alternative to a bouquet full of roses, arrangements of orchids, gerberas, alstroemeria and carnations are good choices for about 50, says Nikki.

Available in a variety of colors, from pink and burgundy to bright green and orange, there's something to suit everyone's taste.

Nikki said this is the best bouquet for your money.

Karen says a bouquet comprised of fragrant Oriental lilies, long-stemmed roses, and seasonal foliage is the best midrange option.

Sold in approximately 60 stores along with independent florists, this is an elegant and sophisticated selection.

We found other examples of similar bouquets priced between $40 and $75 on sites like Interflora and eFlorist.

money doesn't matter

If you want to make a statement, Nikki says, go for “everything,” including expensive roses, chocolates and champagne.

Karen suggests that choosing a custom design would be the best option.

“If you take the time to talk to your florist, he or she will be able to figure out a lot of the recipient’s likes and dislikes and create an individual design that works best for you,” she said.

Quality, quality, quality – how to check

Nikki says size doesn't matter, quality does.

Low-quality roses last only a few days and have small flowers.

High quality roses last for several weeks and have larger flowers and longer stems, usually 60-70cm.

“The longer the better,” says Nikki. “It doesn’t matter where you get it, but you have to look at the quality.”

Karen advises that buying from a reputable independent florist is a sure way to ensure you are getting a high quality product.

A good way to check your florist is to see if they are a member of the Association of British Florists or the Good Florist Guide.

“Before Valentine’s Day, stop by the store and check out the flowers,” she says.

“The flower heads and stems should be strong and erect, with no markings or visible bruises. The leaves on the stems should be bright, not yellow or brown.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/house-prices-uk-falls-gains-property-type-flats-semi-detached-sky-news-money-blog-13040934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos