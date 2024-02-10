The United States says travel to Jamaica is unsafe. Jamaica disagrees





Jamaican authorities are objecting to the U.S. State Department's travel advisory for the island, which was reissued in January due to crime and medical services. The country remains at Level 3 (which encourages people to reconsider travel at just one level of the most severe warning.)

In recent years, the Government has more than doubled its investments to strengthen our capacity to combat crime and health-related issues on the island, for the benefit of our citizens and all those who wish to visit Jamaica, said the Jamaican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs. Trade Minister Johnson Smith in a press release. Jamaica is ranked among the top honeymoon destinations for U.S. residents, according to Tripadvisor.

The State Department said Jamaican local authorities do not respond well to serious crimes, thefts, assaults, etc. Sexual assaults are common, including at all-inclusive resorts, the statement said, adding that Jamaica has one of the highest homicide rates in the Western Hemisphere.

The country's Level 3 designation has been in place since 2022. Jamaican officials have cautioned that while some areas of Jamaica certainly report a high risk of crime, tourists do not often experience it firsthand. Overall, Jamaica's visitor crime rate remains extremely low at 0.01 percent,” the Jamaica Tourism Authority told NPR.

Jamaica Travel Advisory and Response

The notice mentions that families of U.S. citizens killed on the island had to wait a year or more to receive the death certificate of a family member. U.S. government personnel are also prohibited from riding public buses and leaving certain areas of Kingston, the Jamaican capital, in the evening.

The notice also states that hospital care is not provided in a timely manner and may be of poor quality by U.S. standards.

Following the State Department's decision, Smith said Jamaica was disappointed that the United States had not taken into account the country's progress toward creating a safer community for all. We are making serious progress, although we still have a long way to go to achieve everything we want to achieve. Not insignificantly, Jamaica has seen a drop of more than 20 percent in serious crimes, as well as strong improvements in arrests and prosecutions, Smith said in a statement.

Jamaica saw 83 murders in the first month of 2024, according to the Jamaica Constabulary Force. This number is lower than the 109 reported in 2023, during the same period.

The country relies heavily on tourism, which accounted for more than 30% of the country's economic output before the pandemic. If there is one industry that has the potential to transform our nation, our communities and the lives and livelihoods of the Jamaican people for the better, it is tourism, said Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett. , in April 2023, speaking of the return of tourists. Jamaica had a Level 4 travel advisory during the pandemic due to high levels of Covid-19.

Jamaica encouraged travelers to continue coming to the island, which last year welcomed 4.1 million people, according to a statement from the Jamaica Tourist Board provided to NPR. Visitors can continue to come with confidence to enjoy all that Jamaica has to offer, they added.

How to stay safe if you travel to Jamaica

Those still planning to visit the Caribbean destination are advised to avoid walking or driving at night, taking public buses and isolated areas. They were also asked not to resist any theft attempts.

The State Department said U.S. officials were barred from visiting several parishes because of crime, including much of downtown Kingston and St. Andrew Parish, the parish of Westmoreland, etc. You can read the full list of districts here.

