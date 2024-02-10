American chipmakers don't have enough workers. Biden hopes new $5 billion plan will help.





Chipmakers are struggling to train enough Americans to fill the positions needed to meet growing demand. The Biden administration announced its latest efforts Friday to help alleviate the problem.

The White House said Friday that the United States plans to invest more than $5 billion in a public-private consortium aimed at supporting research and development of advanced computer chips.

A key part of the mission of this National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) would be to create a “Workforce Center of Excellence” funded by hundreds of millions of dollars. The center plans to open in different parts of the United States to try to spur the training of more semiconductor engineers.

“I can't overstate the importance of this,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said of labor's efforts during a call with reporters this week. “Every semiconductor company we talk to says its success will depend on having enough highly skilled, highly skilled people working in the industry,” she added.

It remains to be seen whether these new efforts will be enough to ease labor market concerns that have emerged as a significant obstacle to efforts to bring more chip manufacturing to the United States, not to mention President Biden's re-election efforts.

President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor during a 2021 White House event in Washington, DC. (Doug Mills/Piscine/Getty Images) (Piscine via Getty Images)

Until this week's announcement, much of the responsibility for training workers fell on state and local governments as well as the companies themselves. But observers have repeatedly warned that these efforts will not be enough and that more radical policy solutions will likely become inevitable.

And with efforts to alleviate the problem through immigration likely hindered by the political climate in Washington, the focus has turned to training new workers.

Arizona is poised to become a hotbed of the growing U.S. chip industry, but labor issues have already impacted those plans. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is working on a flagship manufacturing plant in north Phoenix, but recently announced a delay in the plant's full-scale launch from 2024 to 2025. It cited labor shortages. work as the reason for this delay.

The story continues

Intel (INTC) has also reportedly slowed the construction schedule for its $20 billion factory in Ohio, but the delay is mainly due to the slowdown in the chip market as well as issues with the rollout of government subsidies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

President Joe Biden toured the TSMC semiconductor manufacturing plant under construction in Phoenix in December 2022. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images)

A need to “scale up”

The White House workforce plan, according to a fact sheet released by the administration, involves launching new programs but also leveraging existing local efforts to “intensify education and training programs.” proven training.”

A senior administration official added this week that workforce efforts would be focused on both supporting manufacturing capacity as well as emerging research and development efforts.

The overall goal of the Biden administration's efforts is to reverse the downward spiral that U.S. manufacturing has found itself in over the past several decades. U.S. semiconductor manufacturing's global market share has fallen from nearly 40% in 1990 to less than 10% today, according to the White House.

The situation is even worse with the world's most advanced semiconductors, 100% of which are currently manufactured abroad. Factories under construction in the United States are designed to change this situation, but labor problems could only get worse in the years to come.

“It's become a huge problem … and we just don't know where these workers are coming from,” noted Greg Wright, an economics professor at Merced University of California, in an interview this week. last.

“If we can’t even get the numbers back in order, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he added.

President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act on August 9, 2022, and it has been heavily lobbied for over the next 17 months. Semiconductor giants like Intel, Micron (MU), IBM (IBM), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company are all vying for a share of the money.

In total, the bill sets aside about $50 billion for subsidies to the semiconductor sector. This amount is split between $39 billion set aside for manufacturers and $11 billion set aside for chip research and design.

Friday's announcement focused on this latest pool of money, with NSTC described as the centerpiece of the administration's R&D efforts.

Still to come are the highly anticipated direct subsidies to businesses. Most of that money has not yet been allocated, but administration officials promise more details in the next two months.

Ben Werschkul is Yahoo Finance's Washington correspondent.

