Russia-Ukraine War Live Stream: Russian Drone Attacks Gas Station, Kills 3 Children Among 7 People





The moment a Russian plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war appears to have crashed

A Russian drone crashed into a gas station in the northeastern Russian city of Kharkiv, killing at least seven people overnight, including three children.

The strike caused a massive fire that destroyed 15 private homes and forced 50 people to evacuate while emergency crews extinguished the fire.

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired Army Chief of Staff Valeriy Zaluzny and appointed Oleksandr Sirsky in his place.

It comes days after speculation emerged that Zelenskyy was considering firing Zaluzhny, considered a national hero by many Ukrainians who has overseen the war effort since February 2022.

We discussed what updates the Ukrainian Armed Forces need. We also discussed who could take over the new leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The time for this update is now, Zelenskyy's statement said on Telegram.

In another development, Kiev claimed that Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian attack helicopter near the city of Avdivka in eastern Ukraine while soldiers engaged in street fighting.

Meanwhile, according to a U.S. think tank, the Russian military launched the second-largest drone and missile attack on Ukraine this year, hitting the country with about 64 munitions.

Key pointsShow latest updates 1707567127

Holly EvansFebruary 10, 2024 12:12

1707563789Russian drones targeted Odessa and Kharkiv overnight.

Ukraine's air force said its air defense systems destroyed 23 of 31 drones launched by Russia overnight.

The statement said the drones mainly targeted the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southern Odessa region.

Odessa regional governor Oleh Kiper said four people were injured in drone strikes overnight.

The attack occurred in three waves, he said. The first attack targeted the port city of Odessa, the regional capital. All nine drones were shot down, but the wreckage damaged port infrastructure and injured one person.

The second and third waves targeted port infrastructure in the Danube region, Kiper said. A total of 12 drones were shot down and three people were injured.

Holly EvansFebruary 10, 2024 11:16

1707562200Zelensky appoints a new commander-in-chief. Will that help the war with Russia?

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is fast approaching its second anniversary, and the war is not going according to plan on either side.

This is a very difficult task for his new commander, former ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrsky, given the realities of the current war situation.

Holly EvansFebruary 10, 2024 10:50

1707561384Three children killed in Russian drone attack in Kharkiv

At least seven people, including three children, were killed overnight in a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, regional governor Ole Sinyehubov said.

An Iranian-made Shahed drone struck civilian infrastructure in the Nemyshlyan region, causing a massive fire that destroyed 15 private homes.

Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said more than 50 people had been evacuated and emergency workers had extinguished the fire by Saturday morning.

Rescue teams work at the scene of a drone attack in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

(EPA)

Holly EvansFebruary 10, 2024 10:36

1707485784

Chris Stevenson 9 Feb 2024 13:36

Zelenskyy said he was preparing a reset of Ukraine's senior leadership.

Alexander ButlerFebruary 9, 2024 00:01

Norway must brace for conflict with Russia amid Sweden and Finland's NATO bid, its defense minister has warned.

Alexander ButlerFebruary 8, 2024 22:30

1707427803Turkish war drone factory opens in Ukraine with plans to supply to 30 countries.

Alexander ButlerFebruary 8, 2024 21:30

1707424237Commander Wagner, who defected from Russia to Norway, requests asylum

Alexander ButlerFebruary 8, 2024 20:30

1707420637Patients traveling to Ukraine and pulling their own teeth due to NHS shortages, shadow health secretary says. There are patients who travel to Ukraine and pull their own teeth due to NHS shortages, the minister says.

Patients are having their teeth pulled and Ukrainian refugees are returning to the war-torn country for care amid a shortage of NHS dental services, Wes Streeting said. The incident comes after a seven-year-old Ukrainian girl and her mother flew to Poland for dental treatment and took a 15-hour bus ride across Ukraine because NHS waiting lists were so long. A British Dental Association survey of 500 UK dentists found DIY dentistry was rampant. 82% of respondents said they had treated patients who had taken matters into their own hands since lockdown. The BDA said DIY dentistry can be any form of DIY dental treatment, from simple filling kits to extraction attempts.

Alexander ButlerFebruary 8, 2024 19:30

