Biden order attaches human rights conditions to US military aid, bridging Democratic divide on Israel





WASHINGTON (AP) A new directive from President Joe Biden appeared to heal divisions among Democrats over his military support for Israel's war in Gaza, as lawmakers on Friday welcomed the order authorizing a rapid cut in military aid to countries that violate international protections for civilians. .

For Biden, pledge to condition U.S. military aid to Israel and other strategic allies and partners will help shore up support among center-left Democratic senators for his proposed $95 billion additional aid package of dollars, which mainly targets military aid to Ukraine within its framework. war with Russia and for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Democratic senators on Friday called Biden's directive to give scale, oversight, timelines and teeth to efforts to ensure foreign governments don't use U.S. military aid against civilians.

This is a sea change in how you approach U.S. military aid and its impact on civilians, said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She spoke at a news conference at the Capitol with other Democrats who had negotiated with the White House for two months on the issue, part of an effort led by Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

Human rights advocates said the challenge posed by the new directive would be the same as all previous efforts to deny U.S. arms and funding to human rights abusers. man, that administrations actually enforce human rights conditions against strategically important allies and partners.

The problem has never been knowledge of the use of U.S. military aid in violation of international law, but rather its enforcement, said Kenneth Roth, former director of Human Rights Watch and visiting professor at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

The new order is contained in what is officially known as the presidential memorandum. These have the force of law, even if successive presidents can overturn them.

Biden's order has immediate effect. It gives Secretary of State Antony Blinken 45 days to obtain credible and reliable written assurances from foreign recipients of U.S. military aid who are involved in active conflicts, including in Israel and Ukraine, that they are using U.S. military assistance consistent with international humanitarian and human rights law. rights law and other standards.

Foreign governments that fail to provide these assurances in time would see their military aid suspended. Administrations also have the ability to withhold U.S. military assistance if they believe a foreign government is not actually respecting humanitarian law and protections, despite claiming otherwise.

Other requirements include regular reporting from the administration on future compliance. This includes countries that are not actively waging war.

The supply of air defense systems and certain other defensive equipment is exempt. Although its supporters say the order's strict language will limit the ability of presidential administrations to evade the spirit of the measure, the order allows administrations to waive the requirements in rare and extraordinary circumstances.

The Biden administration frustrated some Democratic senators during Israel's war in Gaza by declaring a national security emergency to rush military aid to Israel, bypassing the usual process of notifying Congress.

The administration has also quietly lobbied against moves by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and others to attach conditions to military aid to Israel in additional legislation, in an effort to put pressure on Israel to he is doing more to spare Palestinian civilians.

Nearly 28,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza. This followed the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government does not appear to have significantly renounced daily airstrikes that cause civilian casualties, despite pressure from the United States, its most important ally and military backer. The United States is also frustrated by Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. Biden this week made some of his sharpest criticisms of Israel's conduct of the war, calling it overblown.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized Friday that the administration was not imposing new standards on military aid with the memorandum. She said this was done in the interest of improving transparency.

She added that Israeli officials were informed of the memorandum before its publication.

They reiterated their willingness to provide this type of assurance, Jean-Pierre said.

The United States already has laws, including the Foreign Assistance Act and the Leahy Act, intended to prohibit security assistance to governments that serially violate human rights. They are honored in this violation, said Roth, the human rights expert.

If the administration is so indifferent to existing law, it's unclear what difference a new round of reporting will make, Roth said.

Democratic senators said Friday they would continue to work to strengthen the new system provided for in the executive order.

This involves seeking funding for additional government oversight and codifying it in legislation so that it will be harder for future presidents to destroy it.

It's a very big deal, Van Hollen said. And it will give President Biden and the United States more tools and more leverage… to ensure that U.S. military assistance is consistent with American values ​​and standards.

Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

