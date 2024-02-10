'Dangerous' turtle capable of biting through bones discovered in Cumbria | uk news





A “dangerous” tortoise with jaws strong enough to bite through bones has been discovered in Cumbria and given an unexpected name by the vet caring for it.

Alligator snapping turtles are native to the rivers and swamps of Florida and are recognizable thanks to their armor-like shell that gives them a prehistoric dinosaur-like appearance.

After several sightings, local parish councilor Denise Chamberlain put the animal in her shopping cart and took it to the vet.

Dr Dom Moule told Sky News he was “really surprised” when Mr Chamberlain brought him the turtle.

He thought the mysterious reptile might be a sea turtle or tortoise. “I never expected it to be an alligator snapping turtle,” he said.

Dr. Moule added that exotic pets may have been abandoned by their owners who didn't realize how difficult they were to care for.

More from Sky News: Father drugged in 'cage' Chernobyl's mutant wolf 'develops cancer resistance'

Image: Alligator snapping turtles are commonly found in Florida wetlands. Photo: Wild Side Veterinarian

Veterinary staff are currently unable to determine the sex of the turtle due to its relatively small size, but that hasn't stopped them from giving it a name.

“We colloquially named it Fluffy,” Dr. Moule said. “Strangely enough, it looks pretty cute, so I decided to give it a cute name.”

There was no shortage of people wanting to take Fluffy in, but the decision was made to transport the reptile to a specialist wildlife center in Cornwall.

Mr Chamberlain urged any exotic pet owners who feel unable to care for their animals to contact organizations such as the RSPCA, and praised staff at Wild Side Vets in Barrow as “heroes” in handling the turtles.

Image: Turtles have been known to amputate human fingers. Photo: Wild Side Veterinarian

According to the Encyclopædia Britannica, alligator snapping turtles are an invasive species that can “easily” bite through bones and are “known” to amputate human fingers.

Turtles are typically hunters that prey on fish, frogs, small mammals, and even other turtles. It can grow up to 100 cm in length and weigh 90 kg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/dangerous-turtle-that-can-bite-through-bone-found-in-cumbria-13068001 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos