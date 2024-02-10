Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan running for U.S. SenateExBulletin





Then-Maryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks to supporters at the Maryland Statehouse on January 10, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland announced Friday that he would run for U.S. Senate. Julio Cortez/AP .

ANNAPOLIS, Md. Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that he will run for U.S. Senate, giving Republicans a leading candidate well-positioned to run a competitive campaign for the Republican Party in a state that has not had a Republican U.S. senator. in 37 years.

The move marks a surprise turnaround for Hogan, a moderate who had considered a presidential run. During Hogan's tenure as governor, he became a national figure as one of the few Republicans willing to criticize Donald Trump. Last month, Hogan resigned as leader of the third-party No Labels movement.

“My fellow Marylanders: you know me,” Hogan begins in a video released during his Senate campaign. “For eight years, we have proven that the toxic policies that divide our nation do not necessarily divide our state.”

The former governor added that he decided to run for Senate “not to serve any party, but to try to be part of the solution: fixing our country's broken politics and fighting for Maryland.”

“That’s what I did as governor and that’s exactly how I will serve you in the United States Senate,” Hogan said.

GOP leaders are eager to win this seat as they try to wrest control of the Senate from Democrats, who hold a slim majority and are defending more seats than Republicans in 2024.

In 2022, Hogan fended off an aggressive push from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans to run against Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

When he announced his decision not to run for Senate two years ago, Hogan expressed confidence in his ability to win. “But just because you can win a race doesn't mean that's the job you should be doing if you don't have the heart to do it. And I just couldn't see myself being a U.S. senator,” he said. then declared.

The former two-term governor who left office early last year will run for a seat vacated by the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. Hogan announced his Senate candidacy just hours before Maryland's filing deadline.

Hogan announced in March that he would not challenge Trump for the Republican Party's nomination for the White House. Last month, he quelled speculation about a third-party presidential bid and endorsed former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for the Republican nomination for president.

Maryland's rarely open Senate seat has already attracted U.S. Rep. David Trone in the Democratic primary, as well as Angela Alsobrooks, executive of Prince George's County, a suburb of the nation's capital. Trone, the wealthy founder of a chain of liquor stores called Total Wine & More, has invested $23 million of his own money in his campaign so far.

Seven Republicans filed to compete in the GOP primaries, but none are as well-known as the former governor. Hogan was only the second Republican governor to win re-election in Maryland, a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1.

He won his first term as governor in 2014, using public funding for his campaign against a better-financed candidate. Acting on fiscal concerns as a moderate Republican businessman, Hogan exploited voters' frustration over a series of tax and fee increases to defeat then-Lt. Governor Anthony Brown.

Hogan, who had never held elected office before, focused on portfolio issues from the start. He lowered tolls, a step he could take without approval from the General Assembly, long controlled by Democrats. But he also faced challenges, including unrest in Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody in 2015. Hogan sent the National Guard to help restore order.

In June of that year, Hogan was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, but continued to work while receiving treatment. He has been in remission since November 2015.

The last Republican U.S. Senator from Maryland was Charles Mathias, who served in the Senate from 1969 to 1987. Mathias was known as a liberal Republican who often clashed with his party on issues such as the Vietnam War and civil rights.

