UK weather: Met Office issues new yellow warning for south-west and east England | weather news





Large parts of the UK could face travel disruption and some flooding as heavy rain falls later today, the Met Office said.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for rain stretching from Newcastle and surrounding areas along the east coast of England to East Anglia. This will come into effect at 7pm, when persistent and at times heavy rain is expected to begin.

East Anglia is expected to clear until dawn tomorrow, and northeastern England until early afternoon. The weather warning will last until 12 midnight on Sunday.

Another new yellow warning for rain, issued at 6pm, applies to most of Cornwall and parts of Devon and Somerset. This warning will last until 6am tomorrow morning.

The warning urges people to be aware that flooding of homes and businesses is possible and road and public transport disruptions are likely.

Image: Snow has already fallen in some areas expected to be affected this week. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Flooding is expected as much of the land is still underwater due to recent wet weather and snow.

There are currently a total of 76 flood warnings and 275 sub-flood warnings in place in England.

Dozens of schools in northern England and Wales were closed earlier this week as snow fell in parts of England.

It quickly became established, particularly in Derbyshire, Yorkshire (some areas are included in today's weather warning) and Wrexham in north Wales.

Image: Snowboarders from Allenheads, Northumberland, making the most of the weather this week. Photo:PA

Ten storms have hit the UK in the last five months, with the latest, Storm Jocelyn, causing some train operators to cancel all services in the last week of January.

Storm Jocelyn arrived a day after Storm Isha brought winds of up to 100 mph and flooding.

Image: Flooding at Naburn Lock, outside York, during Storm Isha. Photo:PA

Two people were killed during Isha's attack on the country.

An 84-year-old man has died after the car he was riding in was hit by a falling tree in Grangemouth, Scotland.

A man in his 60s died after two vans and a tree fell in Limavady, Co Londonderry.

