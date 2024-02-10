China makes its presence felt at Saudi defense show, beating out the United States and Russia





WORLD DEFENSE SHOW 2024 Next to Pakistan's Shahpar armed drones and not far from Russia's Pantsir-SM surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, visitors to the World Defense Show, held this week about 40 miles from Riyadh, were offered a rare, Take a close look at some Chinese military equipment, from full-size Wing Loong drones, FT series precision-guided bombs and HQ SAMs.

It was an opportunity for Beijing's defense industry to try to outdo the competition on the “global stage” so to speak, similar to what is done at other Gulf exhibitions. And although Chinese companies delivered a collection of platforms and weaponry outnumbering U.S. and international flags, those eager to get a glimpse of mass-produced fighter jets or warships , life size, would have been disappointed because non-scale models in all countries would have been disappointed. areas were really on the agenda.

U.S. defense firms may have come in droves to show off their wares, including Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Raytheon, but Chinese companies have claimed the largest footprint outside of host country Saudi Arabia. Beijing also held an aerial demonstration for the first time.

Data shared by organizers indicated that China's floor space, largely in a “China Defense” zone, stood at 4,668 square meters (more than 50,000 square feet), the largest in all international guests, ahead of Turkey with its own outsized presence at 4,355 square meters. meters and the United States at 3,335. Russia followed with just over 800 square meters.

A total of 36 Chinese companies were present, according to the show's exhibitor list, while a flight demonstration of J-10 jets from the People's Liberation Army Ba Yi Aerobatic Team (PLAAF ) also took place, a first for the World Defense Exhibition. Although they don't take up as much exhibit space, American companies vastly outnumber Chinese companies, with more than 100 organizations officially listed.

For U.S. officials who have long worried about Beijing's efforts to expand its influence in the Middle East, this year's Global Defense Show might have offered a worrying visual, but they could take solace in knowing that no new order from China has not been recorded, at least publicly. during the show.

RELATED: Asked about China's Middle East arms sales, Qatari PM hails US 'defense alliance'

Generally speaking, government officials and manufacturers from all the countries present did not report orders for big-ticket items like fighter jets. That said, organizers announced on Thursday that a total of 61 orders had been placed worth SAR26 billion ($6.9 billion), while 73 MoU agreements had also been concluded, including several involving American and European companies.

Major Chinese defense contractors and military export authorities in attendance included Aerospace Long-March International Trade Co. (ALIT), China National Precision Machinery Import/Export Corporation (CPMIEC), China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) ), China Great. Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC), China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), ELINC, China North Industries Corporation (Norinco) and Poly Defense.

The wide range of full-scale equipment on display by China was dominated by armed and unarmed drones, but also included models of combat aircraft, air-to-air missiles, long-range air and missile defense systems, anti-tank and C4ISR kits.

A Wing Loong II armed drone bearing Saudi Arabian markings, like those sold to the Kingdom in 2017, the LD-35 35mm anti-aircraft gun and the integrated air defense weapon system, a model of supersonic anti-ship missile CM-302 and Norinco's Blue Arrow aircraft. family of ground-based missiles, were among the most eye-catching systems on display. Norinco also demonstrated a Red Arrow 12E anti-tank missile and a GP155B 155mm GPS-guided projectile.

Lesser-known companies like Beijing-based Hoverwing Technology Group also showcased their products, including the HW150V hybrid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone. The ISR platform has a range of 300 kilometers, a maximum weight of 160 kilograms, a battery life of 10 hours and a cruising speed of up to 150 km/h, according to company documentation.

Close military ties between China and Saudi Arabia, which have included joint naval training exercises in recent years, remain of great concern to the United States and its Western allies, but on the level of competition there remains little evidence that Beijing is disrupting US-Saudi defense activities in a major area. path.

The United States tops the list of global arms exporters, an activity largely driven by orders placed by Riyadh. Data [PDF] from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows that between 2018 and 2022, almost a fifth of all Washington's defense exports were ordered by the Kingdom. During the same period, Chinese military exports were dominated by orders from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Serbia.

China also has a considerable gap to close if it is to catch up with the United States in terms of defense exports, as it has only a small 5.2 percent share, behind China's 40 percent share. Washington, according to SIPRI.

Russians in Riyadh

Meanwhile, the United States' other main geopolitical rival, Russia, attended the Global Defense Show with a smaller presence than China, but this remains its largest exhibit in the Gulf since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian companies here showed a diverse collection of defense platforms not only in the form of scale models, but also in real systems, including Orlan drones, armored vehicles like the MRAP and Ilyushin military transport aircraft, the IL76MD-90A in the static display area, as well as missile launchers and missiles. Kalashnikov rifles.

Although only four Russian organizations were on the list of exhibitors, products from more than 20 companies were present, most under the umbrella of the national defense export agency Rosoboronexport.

Compared to 2022, the size of the Russian exhibition has doubled,” Alexander Mikheev, general director of Rosoboronexport, said in a February 1 statement.

In a separate statement released by the Russian government earlier this week, Manturov claimed that “most of the samples presented [of Russian equipment on display] have real experience of combat use”, while emphasizing that “Russian products traditionally arouse a lot of interest”.

Other Russian government agencies have made similar comments, although, as in the case of China, no orders have been announced by Moscow.

Before the show, Rosoboronexport also said that it offers several types of drones for export, including the Orion reconnaissance/attack drones, the Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 reconnaissance drones, as well as the Kub- loitering munition. E.

We negotiate local production of drones in the customer's territory, joint R&D work on advanced drones,” the statement added. “These proposals are based on the rich experience of organizing such infrastructure in the context of the massive use of unmanned vehicles in real combat conditions.”

At the World Defense Show, unlike the Dubai Airshow and IDEX which took place in the UAE last year, the Russian stand was located in the indoor exhibition space, among the stands and stands of other international companies, and was not isolated in a separate exhibition area.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Valentinovich Manturov met at the show to discuss “aspects of joint cooperation in military industries,” according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency.

Recommended

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://breakingdefense.com/2024/02/china-makes-presence-felt-at-saudi-arabian-defense-show-outpacing-us-russia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos