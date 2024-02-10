Polar vortex collapse could leave Britain in minus 10 degree freeze for months





Spring could be put on hold due to the collapse of the Polar Vortex, threatening minus 10 degree chills until April.

A new stratospheric warming (SSW) phenomenon could plunge the UK into a prolonged period of cold weather, experts warn.

SSW occurs when winds high above the North Pole change direction, forcing cold air from the east to push the driver of the infamous 2018 Beast south.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly after the weekend, but the long-term outlook is more bleak.

Temperatures are expected to get colder as the months go by.

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden said: Another major sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) is underway and is likely to be confirmed in the coming days.

It's no surprise that the coldest parts of the UK will see temperatures drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius or slightly colder over the next four to six weeks.

If confirmation comes in the next few days as we expect, we could see a return to much colder weather and more snow forecast for the end of next week and into the end of February.

A cold snap later this year won't have as strong an effect as midwinter, he said.

But changing weather patterns could put the UK at risk of snow at the start of spring, he added.

It comes as temperatures across northern England plummet once again, with warnings of snow and ice pouring in for some areas.

Met Office snow warnings remain in force across Scotland until the end of this week, as low pressure pulls moisture from the Atlantic into cold air over the UK.

Latest developments:

Next week, a battle between high pressure to the east and low pressure to the west will threaten more volatile conditions.

High pressure will keep the south drier than the north, with widespread showers easing by mid-week.

However, easterly winds are blowing along the North Sea coast, raising the risk of severe frost overnight.

The last week of February is expected to see cooler than average temperatures in the north and east, with milder temperatures in the south.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Despite the cooler temperatures, much of the UK will be affected by mainly dry conditions due to high pressure moving in from mainland Europe.”

But the warmer, wetter weather in the Atlantic will always be nearby, with occasional encroachments from the west.

As the SSW event was confirmed at the end of last year, concerns about cold weather have increased until early 2024.

According to some experts, the likelihood of a second SSW is becoming increasingly higher and could even be more powerful than the first.

Andrej Flis of Severe Weather Europe said: The mid-February forecast now confirms the polar vortex collapse event.

As stratospheric warming is expected to develop, we are currently witnessing the rapid collapse of the Polar Vortex.

This event looks stronger than the first one.

Long-term forecasts predict colder weather ahead, but meteorologists insist the forecast is only certain within five to 10 days.

However, fears of additional snow and bitter winds by the end of the month are starting to take hold.

Jim Dale, a meteorologist and social critic at the British Meteorological Office, said, “There is a possibility that this cold wave will be prolonged as a battlefield develops between the Atlantic and the Arctic.”

