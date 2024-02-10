US strikes on Iran-linked militants appear to be working, but likely won't last long





The Biden administration is trying to deter attacks on U.S. troops without starting a war in Iran. The US airstrikes are aimed at sowing fear, as it is very difficult to destroy all the militants' weapons. Iran knows this and is “preparing the United States to lose.” -lose choice,” said one analyst.

Strikes against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria have declined after last Friday's U.S. airstrikes and the drone killing of a militia commander. But experts on the region say Iran and its militant allies still have the arsenal and incentives to threaten the United States.

Attacks on US forces in Iraq have declined significantly since the killing of three Americans on January 28, Michael Knights, an Iraq expert at the Washington Institute, told Business Insider, adding that we cannot know whether the strikes American airlines were the deciding factor.

The Biden administration is walking a tightrope on security and policy. The failure to respond to the deadly drone attack that also injured more than 40 U.S. troops is politically difficult, especially in this election year; Republican presidential candidates have said the attack shows that President Joe Biden is weak or that the United States should strike Iran itself, a tactic the administration has so far avoided because it risks a more dangerous confrontation.

U.S. airstrikes on Feb. 2 hit 85 targets in seven locations in Iraq and Syria, killing about 40 militiamen. On Wednesday, it killed a Kataib Hezbollah commander who U.S. Central Command said was directly responsible for planning and participating in attacks against U.S. forces in the region.

The United States is targeting groups that are primarily responsible for attacks on U.S. forces, as well as those who openly talk about and brag about them, Joel Wing, author of the authoritative blog Musings on Iraq, told Insider.

Wing added that the militias expected the strikes, as evidenced by reports that their leaders were fleeing their headquarters and bases to avoid being hit. He expects a resumption of militia attacks and is skeptical about the effectiveness of these airstrikes.

A US Air Force B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD, took part in US airstrikes on Iraq and Syria on February 2. Jesenia Landaverde/US Air Force

The U.S. strategy is to inflict enough damage that militants will be even more afraid of attacking U.S. forces, a limited goal in part because it is too easy to fly suicide drones or fire rockets to completely eliminate them. risks, according to analysts.

At most, attacks like this might cause them to be more cautious and take precautions before launching a strike that seems particularly likely to kill U.S. troops,” said Aron Lund, a fellow at Century Internation. But they don't won't stop trying.

It's not like the threat of an air attack is going to paralyze them. They're used to it, Lund said. They have been confronting the United States in one form or another since the early 2000s, always under hostile skies. And they are trained by masters of the art, Hezbollah.

Nicholas Heras, senior director of strategy and innovation at the New Lines Institute, said the Biden administration is following a cautious strategy to focus attacks on Iranian proxies in retaliation while refraining from preemptive strikes that could incite Iran to expand the conflict.

A secondary goal that the United States is trying to achieve with these strikes against key Iranian proxy leaders in Iraq is to send a strong message that these Iranian proxies cannot hide behind their affiliation with the Iraqi government to avoid harm. retaliation by the United States, Heras told Insider.

Iran and the militias it trains and supplies, however, have plenty of reasons to resume attacks, analysts say. For militias like Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, it is about provoking American responses that increase opposition to the 2,500 American troops based in Iraq.

We see this, particularly in Iraq, where each new US retaliatory strike inflames local opposition and forces the Baghdad government to intensify its rhetoric about ending the US presence and the coalition, Lund said. By responding to the attacks, the United States is poisoning its relations with its local allies and spoiling its position in Iraq. But not responding is not an option either. This is why the attacks will continue.

For Iran, the objective is much broader.

Lund believes Iran is trying to force the United States to choose between escalation, at the cost of serious political problems, or simply being an easy target and losing troops.

They know that a superpower cannot choose the latter option, Lund said. They are preparing the United States for a lose-lose choice, while loudly pointing out the only way out that they intend to keep open.

This ends the war in Gaza.

