Biden cancels Republican delay in new US aid to Ukraine





US President Joe Biden denounced Republicans' delay in approving new US aid to Ukraine for its defensive war against Russia.

“The failure of the United States Congress, if it occurs, to not support Ukraine is close to criminal negligence. It is outrageous,” Biden said in the Oval Office of the White House, alongside the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz made a quick stop in Washington to support the president's efforts to secure funds for Ukraine.

Scholz responded to growing concerns in Europe about the standoff between the Democratic president and Republicans in the House of Representatives over funding for Ukraine.

“Without the support of the United States and without the support of European states, Ukraine will have no chance to defend its own country,” Scholz said.

The US Senate is heading towards a final vote in favor of a $95.3 billion military aid package, about $60 billion of which would be devoted to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier Friday, a bipartisan delegation of U.S. Congress members met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, Ukraine, seeking assurances that they would do their part to pass crucial legislation through the House of Representatives and blocked on military aid.

The delegation consisted of four members of the House Intelligence Committee: Republicans Mike Turner and French Hill, as well as Democrats Jason Crow and Abigail Spanberger.

“The United States is working diligently in the House of Representatives and the Senate to secure the necessary funding in 2024,” Turner told reporters at a news conference in Kiev before the delegation left to meet with Zelensky.

In Washington, VOA's Ukrainian service asked senators on Thursday whether the Ukraine bill had a chance of passing.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat, said: “It’s up to the Republicans. Clearly, Democrats are willing to support aid to Ukraine in any way possible. Republicans said last fall that they would not vote for aid to Ukraine unless we repaired the border. “We did it. We got a bipartisan bill to fix the border. The Republicans all voted against it yesterday. They all voted against aid to Ukraine.”

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall told VOA, “I'm not going to vote for additional military funding, additional funding or anything else until we pass something that actually secures the border.”

Another Republican senator, Bill Cassidy, defended the bill, telling VOA: “The United States must support its allies, because there are bad countries trying to stop and harm the United States.” It is in America's interest to support our allies. allies. »

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, also a Republican, told VOA he opposed the bill. “I haven't supported Ukraine's money yet. I haven't decided where we're going to go with this yet. We need more ammunition.”

The United States has been Ukraine's largest provider of military assistance in Ukraine's defensive war against Russia, but that aid is blocked as Congress argues over a bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

In his late-night video address on Friday, Ukrainian President Zelensky expressed appreciation for Washington's assistance in defending Ukraine's sovereignty and democracy since the start of the full-scale war.

Zelensky stressed, however, that Ukraine continues to face extraordinary challenges. “In Europe, voices are increasingly being heard about how the Kremlin is preparing to expand its aggression,” he said. “Continued American support is necessary. And I thank all our American partners who understand this.”

Zelensky added that “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin only becomes sober again when he sees the force in front of him.”

Russia ready to discuss prisoner exchange, says Putin

Meanwhile, Putin used a broadcast interview Thursday evening with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to urge Washington to recognize Moscow's interests and persuade Ukraine to sit down for negotiations.

Putin said it was up to Washington to stop supplying arms to Ukraine, which he called a US “satellite”, and to persuade kyiv to negotiate, saying a deal was the way to end the war.

Putin reiterated his assertion that the full-scale invasion in February 2022, which Kiev and its allies describe as an unprovoked act of aggression, was aimed at protecting Russian interests and preventing Ukraine from posing a threat to Russia. Russia by joining NATO.

He also said the West would fail to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia in Ukraine and rejected allegations that Moscow was planning to attack Poland or other NATO countries.

Putin also said Russia was ready to negotiate a prisoner exchange for Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was imprisoned in March 2023 on espionage charges he denies. The Russian leader suggested that Moscow wanted the release of a Russian imprisoned in Germany.

At a news conference Thursday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby warned not to take Putin's comments “at face value,” reminding that it is Russia which initiated the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

incessant war

Drones targeted civilian infrastructure in and near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Friday evening, officials said.

Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on Telegram that drones had damaged civilian infrastructure in the city's Nemyshlianskyi district. Journalists from public television Suspilne observed the glow of a fire above the city.

Viktor Tereshchenko, the top military official in Velykyi Burluk, a town east of Kharkiv, told Suspilne that drones had damaged a hospital and a restaurant.

Authorities reported an attack on a city hospital last week, prompting the evacuation of dozens of patients.

In the Black Sea port of Odessa, the regional governor said a drone attack injured one person.

Three people were reported killed in shelling earlier in the day in a village in the Sumy region on the border with Russia.

Kateryna Lisunova of Ukrainian VOA contributed to this story. Some information was provided by the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

