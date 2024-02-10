British farmers vow more blockades on cheap imports after Brexit | Agriculture





Farmers say there will be further French-style blockades following slow tractor protests in Dover against low supermarket prices and cheap food imports from post-Brexit trade deals.

About 40 tractors and other farm machinery blocked roads around Kent Port for several hours on Friday evening, driving slowly and holding signs with the slogan No More Cheap Imports.

Kent farmers are set to meet again this week to discuss further action and could join other campaigns sparked by dissatisfied farmers.

Last October, farmers in Somerset attempted to block a Morrisons distribution center in Bridgewater carrying a Proud to Farm banner. Then last week, about 3,000 farmers gathered in Carmarthen, Wales, to protest, some holding replica coffins with the words: Celebrating Welsh Agriculture.

Other campaigns with similar themes were launched last year, including Get Fair About Farming, launched by Guy Singh-Watson, founder of organic vegetable box company Riverford, when he debated a petition in parliament last month.

Andrew Gibson, who helped organize the Dover protest with his brother Geoff, said: “We received support from all over the country. There will be other groups like us and they will make their presence felt around the docks, around supermarket distribution centres.

Kent farmers have taken inspiration from their French counterparts, who blocked highways to Paris for more than a week until the government promised additional funding, relaxed regulations and protection from unfair competition.

I don't think we'll be able to get into London because we'll be kicked out pretty quickly, but I think we'd like to, Gibson said.

Friday afternoon's protest was a spontaneous protest organized just hours before, and the response so far has been excellent, Gibson said.

Gibson cited tariff-free wheat from Ukraine and cheap lamb from New Zealand as reasons for farmers' protests. His brother Jeff told Radio 4's Today programme: Brexit has made the situation even more difficult. Exporting goods from the UK is much more difficult, and importing them into the UK doesn't seem to have changed either.

Food campaigner Sustain has warned that UK farmers could earn far less than a penny from the food they produce in 2022. A loaf of bread is worth 0.09p to a grain farmer, while a 2.50 block of cheddar cheese is worth less than a penny to a dairy farmer.

Since then, trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand have come into effect. Andrew Gibson tried to buy British lamb at his local supermarket but said he couldn't find any.

The ethics are just terrible, he said. It's amazing how you can get a leg of lamb from New Zealand, halfway around the world, and sell it for $15 to $20.

We get a lot of agricultural products from all over the world that are illegal to grow in this country, he added. We produce the best products of the highest standard. We just want a level playing field.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said farmers were under pressure from years of unsustainably high production costs and crop losses due to extreme weather conditions. She said public support for farmers is very important. We do not take this support or its impact for granted, which is why protests should always be a last resort, she said.

A government spokesman said British agriculture was key to UK trade.

We have maintained an annual agricultural budget of 2.4 billion to support farmers to produce food profitably and sustainably, while protecting nature and helping us achieve our net zero ambitions. Our new scheme offers something for every type of farm, and an important part of its development has been listening to feedback from farmers.

We are also exploring ways to further improve the fairness of our supply chain, support UK farmers and growers and ensure customers have access to high quality, fresh British products.

