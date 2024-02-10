Why US aid to Ukraine deserves bipartisan support





ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, MARCH 6: A large crowd gathers in support of Ukraine at the State Capitol in… [+] St. Paul, Minnesota, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Scott Takushi / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress 14 months ago, he received a standing ovation. His defiant call to arms against Russian aggression and the warm reception he received from U.S. lawmakers and the Biden administration were rightly seen around the world as an affirmation of America's strong bipartisan support to Ukraine. Today, much-needed U.S. military and economic aid to Ukraine is being blocked by a growing number of Republican leaders, led by party torchbearer Donald Trump, who are abandoning the Republican Party's traditional commitment to the world and its support for the policies it adopted. considered to strengthen national security. As Polish Prime Minister Daniel Tusk recently wrote, Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us regain our freedom and independence, must now be turning in his grave.

A number of Republicans with national security credentials are contesting the withdrawal, including HR McMaster, who served as national security adviser to Donald Trump. He recently echoed Tusk's expressions of remorse and disbelief, writing that abandoning kyiv would be a gift to the Moscow-Tehran-Beijing-Pyongyang axis of aggressors. Allies and partners would lose confidence in America as these aggressors become emboldened.

Late last month, I traveled to Kyiv with colleagues from RFK Human Rights and Fortify Rights. We met with government officials, civil society organizations, students, diplomats and aid workers. These meetings highlighted three aspects of Ukraine's response to the two-year-old Russian invasion that make a compelling case for continued U.S. support. Above all, Ukrainians are united and remarkably determined to repel Russian aggression. They don't need pep talks or words of inspiration. They rightly see this as their war, an existential conflict that will determine their own freedom and well-being.

This is not a repeat of Iraq or Afghanistan, where internal divisions in those societies seriously hampered external support efforts and where the United States and other Western countries felt the pressure need to deploy their own soldiers. This is not what the Ukrainians are asking for. They are ready, willing and able to occupy the front lines against the Russians. And they proved that they could do it. They have also demonstrated the ability to govern effectively when the fighting stops. Time and again when Ukrainian soldiers regained control of cities over the past two years, government officials arrived within hours to begin rebuilding infrastructure and restoring civil order. Ukrainians are not waiting for the United States or any other foreign country to put their troops on the ground. What they need is security and economic assistance to give them the resources they need to repel ongoing Russian aggression.

Second, Ukraine's success would have a profound impact on our own efforts to promote human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, both at home and abroad. This is not simply a border skirmish, but a war between two camps with radically different worldviews, values ​​and ideals. Vladimir Putin lives in a world where might makes right and critics are silenced or imprisoned. Over the past two years, he has imprisoned thousands of Russians who criticized his actions, including journalists, human rights activists and others. He invaded Ukraine in February 2022 because he literally could not bear to see a democratic Ukraine emerge as a society that aspires to provide individual freedoms to its citizens and adhere to the rule of law.

Andriy Kostin illustrates the values ​​of the emerging, although still embryonic, Ukrainian democracy. He is the country's chief national prosecutor, which is not normally the role of government where human rights reformers are found. But Kostin is unusual. During several meetings with our group, he presented an ambitious reform agenda, which includes combating domestic violence, eradicating corruption, professionalizing the justice system at all levels and reorienting prosecutors so that 'they focus more on crime victims. It investigates official corruption, which remains a major problem in Ukraine and seriously hampers the country's democratic development. He also assembled a dynamic team to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes, both domestically and in international courts, thereby promoting the creation of an international tribunal to respond to Russian aggression. He described each of these efforts with great passion and a sense of urgency. Achieving these types of reforms is never easy, and they are even more difficult in the midst of a full-scale war. Yet Kostin and his impressive team continue this program. What they need is political support for their efforts to promote international accountability for Russian war crimes and aggression, as well as financial and technical support from the United States. and other foreign donors to help them achieve these goals.

The third reason for continued U.S. support for Ukraine has to do with our own national security. Simply put, Putin poses a threat to the security of the United States and the world because of his long history of promoting aggression and disregarding international norms. In the mid-1990s, Russian military and security forces brutally crushed a separatist movement in Chechnya, killing tens of thousands of non-combatants in Grozny, the Chechen capital. In 2008, Russia intervened militarily in Georgia on behalf of the self-proclaimed separatist regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, leading to the forced displacement of thousands of people. In 2014, Putin's forces invaded and took control of Crimea and parts of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region. A year later, Putin provided military support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, contributing to a war that has left more than 230,000 civilians dead and nearly 14 million displaced.

And in February 2022, almost exactly two years ago, the Russian military launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the aim of overthrowing a democratically elected government. This is the broadest and boldest assertion of Putin's authoritarian mentality. In each of these cases, Putin has been emboldened by the West's failure to seriously challenge him. This gave him a feeling of impunity and motivated him to launch the next assault. If the Russian army is not stopped in Ukraine, other wars and conflicts will follow, threatening neighboring states like Daniel Tusks' Poland. People around the world are now watching as the U.S. Congress debates future aid to Ukraine, seeing it as a test of whether the United States, along with other democratic states, is finally ready to hold Ukraine accountable. Poutine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelposner/2024/02/09/why-us-support-for-ukraine-merits-bipartisan-support/

