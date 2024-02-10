What New York's special elections tell us about the battle for the suburbs





For Democrats, a victory would suggest, among other things, a way to overcome ongoing Republican attacks on crime and immigration, which they say are a major problem for their party's image.

Voters in this particular district see headlines several times a week about migrants being bused to New York, said former Rep. Steve Israel (D-N.Y.), who held that seat before retiring in 2016. Long Islanders have every right to feel like migrants are flooding New York City and the border is out of control.

If Democrats are successful, it may simply be because they are tapping into national trends among affluent suburban voters. New York's 3rd Congressional District isn't just a suburb: It's home to some of the wealthiest and most educated voters in the country. It ranks 16th in median income and 30th in percentage of adults with a college degree.

That's what made Republican victories so puzzling for Democrats, who hold almost every other district with similar education and income indicators.

New York's 3rd District, about three-quarters of which is in suburban Nassau County and the other quarter in the borough of Queens outside New York City, is one of 11 districts won by Republicans in the last election and which ranks in the top 50 for college-educated adults. degrees. And GOP candidates won only two of the top 20 districts by median income, New York's 3rd included, in 2022.

If Republicans can pull off a victory, it will offer a model for a comeback of the suburbs elsewhere.

That doesn't mean the outcome of next week's special election will be a perfect indicator for November. This is because these particular suburbs can be very different from other suburbs in the country. The district and Long Island in general have embarked on a Republican race at a time when Democrats are increasingly dominant in suburbs in other parts of the country.

In addition to Santos' victory, Republicans won the other three House seats on Long Island, including a neighboring seat also based in Nassau County that voted for now-President Joe Biden by 13 points in 2020 but elected Republican Anthony DEsposito to Congress in 2022.

Races for state and local office on Long Island followed a similar pattern. Then-Rep. Lee Zeldin won Nassau and Suffolk counties by double digits in 2022, and the GOP now controls county executive offices in both counties, flipping every seat over the past three years.

Some Republican strategists point to a trend of improving Republican performance in blue states, with growing dissatisfaction with Democratic control since Trump left office. In addition to seats on Long Island, Republicans flipped a few House seats in the 2022 midterms in places like California and New Jersey, even as they struggled to make inroads in swing states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The only better-educated and wealthier district than New York's 3rd that Republicans currently hold is also in a New York suburb: the northern New Jersey seat currently represented by Rep. Tom Kean Jr., who won by accuracy in 2022.

“Our victories over the last two cycles have been won overwhelmingly in all kinds of blue states, and in the suburbs outside the big cities in those blue states,” said Dan Conston, president of the Congressional Leadership Fund, the largest The House GOP's super PAC, which is set to spend $4.3 million on advertising in the district, according to AdImpact data. That's a hefty sum, largely because New York is the most expensive media market in the country.

Close observers in both parties have returned to the topics of crime and immigration as key issues in the New York race, and the campaign's ad spending bears that out. According to AdImpact, all of the ads run by Republicans in the New York race focused on immigration.

This is a part of the country where they're not even close to the Mexican border, and that's the number one problem, said John McLaughlin, a Republican pollster with extensive experience on Long Island. They're really worried about crime, and they say it's an immigration issue.

Republican tactics force Democrats to respond. About half of all Suozzi campaign ads also address immigration. The ad he runs more frequently than any other begins with the sentence: “You've heard a lot of nonsense blaming Tom Suozzi for the migrant problem.”

Israel, Suozzi's predecessor in Congress and former chairman of the House Democrats' campaign arm, is not sure whether responding directly to attacks on immigration is the wisest course of action.

I always advise people in politics: never play on your opponents' turf. Don’t give them the message. Don't recognize the message. The Suozzi campaign has made its own tactical and strategic decision that it must deliver its message on this terrain, he said. I am very interested to see if this decision was the right one. And if it did, it would play out in suburban congressional districts across America.

Both parties could spend a lot for a fleeting victory. Albany Democrats are expected to redraw New York's congressional map before the November elections. And Long Island, which is currently represented by three Republicans in addition to Santos' vacant seat, will be a prime target.

It's the most expensive rental in a neighborhood I've ever seen, because it's going to change, Israel said, citing the whirlwind of campaign advertising. Democrats will focus on this during redistricting starting in November.

