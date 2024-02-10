Army purchases 600 more Coyote anti-drone weapons amid attacks on US troops





Using rapid acquisition power, the Army recently awarded a $75 million contract to RTX Corp. to produce 600 Coyote Block 2C interceptors that could be used to help the U.S. military shoot down enemy drones, the service announced Friday.

The award was given Jan. 16 “in direct support” of the Pentagon’s counterunmanned aerial systems mission, according to a statement.

This decision comes against a backdrop of an increase in kamikaze drone attacks against American troops in the Middle East.

“The contract supports an increase in demand for Coyote Interceptor and the subsequent need to increase production capacity,” the Army said in the release. “The Coyote is a key part of the anti-UAS system of systems. It is a ground-launched, radar-guided interceptor, with kinetic and non-kinetic variants, that integrates into integrated defeat systems of slow, sluggish, fixed-site unmanned aircraft systems and into integrated defeat systems of small, slow, mobile unmanned aircraft. systems. »

The term “kinetic,” in American military parlance, generally refers to missiles or other types of traditional weapons that directly strike their targets. Non-kinetic systems, such as high-powered microwaves, use other types of capabilities to eliminate enemy systems.

Coyote Block 2 missiles can defeat single drones or swarms “of varying size and maneuverability,” according to RTX.

The Army has already awarded contracts to Raytheon, an RTX company, for Ku-band radio frequency sensor (KuRFS) radars and Coyote interceptors. These capabilities have already been implemented.

Looking ahead, the estimated production requirements for FY 2025-2029 are a minimum quantity of 6,000 Coyote kinetic interceptors, 700 Coyote non-kinetic interceptors, 252 fixed-site launcher systems, 25 mobile launcher systems, 118 fixed-site KuRFS and 33 mobile KuRFS, according to a notice posted on Sam.gov in December.

Raytheon has also developed a reusable, non-kinetic Block 3 variant of the Coyote.

Last year, the Navy awarded the company a contract worth up to $147 million to support work on a modified Coyote Block 3 for the service's Future Advanced Strike (FAST) effort, according to a announcement from the Ministry of Defense. This work is expected to be completed by December 25, 2024.

Three years ago, the Pentagon announced that the vendor had won a $33 million contract to work on a Block 3 “autonomous strike” capability. That work was scheduled to be completed by February 26, 2024.

Written by Jon Harper Jon Harper is editor-in-chief of DefenseScoop, Scoop News Group's latest online publication focused on the Pentagon and its quest for new capabilities. He leads an award-winning team of journalists who provide breaking news and in-depth analysis on military technology and how it shapes the way the Department of Defense operates and modernizes. You can also follow him on Twitter @Jon_Harper_

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://defensescoop.com/2024/02/09/army-600-coyote-counter-drone-rtx/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos