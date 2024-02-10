Influenza persists in the United States, easing in some regions and intensifying in others





NEW YORK (AP) The flu virus persists in the United States, intensifying in parts of the country after weeks of apparent national decline.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday showed a continued national decline in flu hospitalizations, but other indicators were on the rise, including the number of states with high or very high levels of respiratory illness.

Nationally, we can say we've peaked, but regionally it varies, said Alicia Budd of the CDC. A few regions have not yet reached their peak.

Patient traffic has declined somewhat in the Southeast and parts of the West Coast, but flu-like illnesses appear to be proliferating in the Midwest and have even rebounded slightly in some areas. Last week, reporting was at high levels in 23 states, up from 18 the week before, CDC officials said.

In the United States, the flu usually peaks between December and February. National data suggests this season's peak occurred near the end of December, but a second surge is still possible. This has happened in other flu seasons, with the second peak often but not always lower than the first, Budd said.

The season so far has been relatively typical, Budd said. According to CDC estimates, since the beginning of October, there have been at least 22 million illnesses, 250,000 hospitalizations and 15,000 deaths from the flu. The agency said 74 children died from the flu.

COVID-19 illnesses appear to have peaked around the same time as the flu. CDC data indicates that hospitalizations caused by the coronavirus have not reached the same levels as at the same time during the past three winters. COVID-19 sends more people to the hospital than the flu, according to CDC data.

The national trends showed up in Chapel Hill, said Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease expert at the University of North Carolina.

Weber is also medical director of infection prevention at UNC Medical Center, where about a month ago, more than 1O0 of the hospital's 1,000 beds were occupied by people with COVID-19, the flu or RSV respiratory virus.

It's not as bad as some previous winters: At one point during the pandemic, 250 beds were filled with COVID-19 patients. But it was bad enough that the hospital had to declare a capacity emergency so it could temporarily use additional beds, Weber said.

Today, about 35 beds are occupied by patients suffering from one of these viruses, mostly COVID-19, he added.

I think in general it's been a pretty typical year, he said, adding that what's normal has changed to include COVID-19, making everything a little busier than before the pandemic.

