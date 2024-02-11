US Soccer votes for first time in favor of paying USSF president





Jeff Carlisle, US Soccer Correspondent February 10, 2024, 4:45 p.m. ET

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the US national team for ESPN FC.

The National Council of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) voted Saturday to make the position of USSF president a paid position for the first time in the history of the federation.

The vote took place during the USSF's annual general meeting in Dallas. The amendment to Section 1C of Regulation 401, which states that the USSF president will receive a stipend of $150,000 per year, passed with the support of 80.88 percent of the weighted votes, easily surpassing the threshold of two-thirds majority required for its adoption.

A similar measure passed at last year's AGM was narrowly defeated.

The change in statutes has long been called for within the membership, which consists of a wide range of representatives, including those from state youth and adult football associations, as well as councils representing athletes, professional gaming stakeholders and other affiliated members.

The idea is that making the position of president a voluntary position limited the pool of available candidates to those who were wealthy enough to devote the time necessary to do the job. Advocates also pointed out that the position was akin to a full-time job, especially as the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

Cindy Parlow Cone has served as president of the United States Soccer Federation since 2020. Tim Heitman/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Among those opposing the measure was Dave Guthrie, executive director of the Indiana State Soccer Association. Guthrie's concerns included the legality of compensating a nonprofit's president and whether the duties currently performed by the president would be better performed by USSF employees.

Guthrie said the president is supposed to be a steward of the game and focus on establishing a vision.

“If we put all of these responsibilities on the president, that doesn't follow best practices for a 501(c)(3),” he added. Instead, he said the USSF “should reallocate these responsibilities to staff and direct our president to focus” on the responsibilities outlined in the USSF bylaws.

Hugh Goodridge, president of the New York State West Youth Soccer Association, said he would vote against the measure because “other compensation is being provided” to the USSF president.

Cone also sits on the Concacaf Council, with a source confirming to ESPN that the position pays $125,000 per year.

Juan Uro, an independent USSF board member and proponent of the bylaw change, countered that there were no legal issues and that his research indicated that “the officer can be paid, period.” .

“We're not trying to operate like the Mayo Clinic or the Red Cross…We're football. We need the president to stand out and work with others. [federation] presidents around the world,” he added.

Uro's position ultimately won out.

In other federation business, the USSF National Council elected Nathn Goldberg Crenier as USSF vice president. Goldberg Crenier, who will now serve a four-year term, defeated USSF board member Dr. Pete Zopfi by a vote of 75% to 25%.

