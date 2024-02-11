Plane crash in Naples, Florida kills two on US highway; officials investigate | Aviation news





The Bombardier Challenger 600 series jet crashed on the I-75 highway in the US state of Florida.

A private airliner crashed on a busy highway in Florida, United States, and collided with two vehicles on the ground in a fiery crash that killed two people, authorities and witnesses said.

Moments before the plane with five people on board slammed into the highway Friday, the pilot calmly told an airport controller that the plane was not going to reach the runway because it had lost both engines.

The plane was heading to the Naples airport when it attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75. But witnesses say it collided with a vehicle, the wing of the plane dragging a car before hitting a wall. An explosion followed, with flames and black smoke rising from the scene.

Two people were killed, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, but it was not immediately clear whether the victims were passengers on the plane or if they were on the ground.

Federal authorities have opened an investigation into the crash near Naples, just north of where the highway heads east toward Fort Lauderdale, along what is known as Alligator Alley.

The plane had taken off from an Ohio State University airport in Columbus, Ohio, around 1 p.m. He was scheduled to land in Naples at the time of the crash, Naples Airport Authority spokesman Robin King said, when the pilot contacted the tower to request an emergency landing.

It's understood. Emergency. Cleared to land. Track. Two. Third, the air traffic controller responded to the pilot, in an audio message obtained by The Associated Press.

We were cleared to land, but we weren't going to make it to the runway. We have lost both engines, the pilot replied calmly.

The fender pulverized a car

The tower lost contact, and then airport workers saw smoke coming from the highway just a few miles away, King said.

King said they sent fire trucks loaded with special foam to the scene, and three of the five people on board were pulled out of the wreckage alive.

Brianna Walker saw the plane's wing pull the car in front of her and hit the wall.

It was the seconds that separated us from the car in front of us, she said. The fender pulverized this car.

Walker and her friend spotted the plane moments before it hit the highway, allowing her friend to stop before the crash.

The plane was a few inches above our heads, she said. He took a hard right and skidded across the highway.

According to plane tracker FlightAware, the plane was operated by Hop-a-Jet Worldwide Charter based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The plane was scheduled to return to Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon.

Federal authorities said a preliminary report on the causes of the crash could be expected in 30 days.

