Yemen's Houthis say 17 rebels killed in US-led attacks | News from the Houthis





Mourners gathered at a public funeral in Sanaa say they remain resolute in their stance on Israel's war on Gaza.

Seventeen Houthi fighters were killed in US and British attacks, the Yemeni rebel group announced through its state media, following a public funeral in the capital Sanaa.

The bodies of a number of martyrs of the nation and the armed and security forces who were martyred as a result of the bombings of the US-British aggression were transported to Sanaa today in a solemn funeral procession , official Houthi media said on Saturday. listing their names.

The United States and the United Kingdom have been striking Houthi targets in Yemen since mid-January, trying to get them to stop attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Iran-backed rebels, who control much of war-torn Yemen, including the port of Hodeidah, have targeted what they say are Israel-linked ships in response to the war on Gaza.

The United States said Thursday its military had carried out several raids against missile launchers as Houthi fighters prepared to launch them against American commercial ships and warships in the Red Sea.

Many supporters gathered on Saturday at the Sanaas Al-Shaab Mosque, formerly Al-Saleh Mosque, for the funeral of the Houthis killed in the attacks.

Vehicles covered in green cloth carrying the coffins of Yemeni Houthi rebels drive near the Sanaas Al-Shaab mosque during a funeral ceremony [Mohammed Huwais/AFP]

One of the mourners, Abu Moataz Ghalib, told the AFP news agency that he and others present remained resolute in their stance on the Gaza war.

We convey our message through these martyrs: it is absolutely impossible for us to abandon our position, based on principles and faith, and which compelled us to act, he declared.

Terrorist designation

On Wednesday, the Houthi news agency reported that the United States and the United Kingdom had hit targets in Hodeidah province.

On Tuesday, the Houthis said they targeted American and British ships in two attacks in the Red Sea, causing minor damage but no casualties.

The attacks on the Red Sea have driven up insurance premiums for shipping companies, forcing many to avoid the vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

On Friday, Steve Fagin, the US ambassador to Yemen, said on X via the US embassy account that the US would classify the Houthis as a terrorist group by the end of next week unless the group ceases his attacks on ships in the Red. Sea.

The United States announced the decision in January, giving the Houthis 30 days to stop attacks before it took effect.

In response to these continued threats and attacks, the United States announced the designation of Ansarallah, also known as the Houthis, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, the House national security adviser said at the time Blanche, Jake Sullivan, in a statement.

