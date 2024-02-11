Masked Singer UK has confirmed this year's finalists.





Masked Singer UK spoilers ahead.

There was another double elimination in The Masked Singer UK semi-final this weekend (February 10).

After Nicky Campbell and Melody Thornton's masks were revealed last week, it was time for the Eiffel Tower, Bigfoot, Piranha, Air Fryer and Cricket to claim their places in the final.

After listening to her version of Anastacia and Big Fish's hit 'I'm Outta Love', the studio audience voted Air Fryer out of the competition first, with Keala Settle popping out.

Best known as Lettie Lutz on The Greatest Showman, Settle caught the keen eye of judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Lorraine Kelly, with names like Whoopi Goldberg, Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson and Jennifer Hudson all mentioned. I avoided it.

She told presenter Joel Dommett of the panel's reaction to the reveal: “Their faces! I can't cope. It's hysterical.”

McCall responded, “We all love it because you disguise your voice so well that none of us can get it right.”

“[Wearing the outfit] It was a huge learning experience and groundbreaking for me. I’m very excited and honored to be able to do that,” Settle said.

Later in the show, it was time for the Eiffel Tower to come home.

'I Think We're Alone Now' hitmaker Tiffany Darwish emerged from underneath the costume and was mistakenly identified as Lindsay Lohan, Tracy Chapman and Debbie Gibson.

“It was really fun. Thank you so much. It was so great. Thank you all. I love the Eiffel Tower. It's so beautiful,” she said.

Congratulations to the 2024 finalists Piranha, Cricket, and Bigfoot!

The Masked Singer returns with the finals next Saturday (February 17) on ITV1 and ITVX.

