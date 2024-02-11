Ukraine aid bill moves closer to US Senate approval





The US Senate is working through the weekend on a $95.3 billion military aid package, about $60 billion of which would go to supporting Ukraine's defensive war against Russia.

As of Friday evening, 64 senators voted in favor of the bill while 19 voted against it. Fourteen Republicans joined Democrats to advance the proposal to the next step, while facing objections from a group of Republicans closer to Republican Party presidential front-runner Donald Trump, who does not consider U.S. support for Ukraine against Russia as a priority.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told senators he would be willing to change the package to gain more support, but the New York Democrat also warned they would stay in session “until the job is finished”.

Even if the foreign aid plan clears the Senate with a possible vote Sunday, its fate remains uncertain in the House. In this room, the Republican majority is even more hostile to the idea of ​​helping the American ally in Europe, as the war between Ukraine and Russia enters its second year.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden denounced the Republicans' delay in approving new US aid to Ukraine.

“The failure of the United States Congress, if it occurs, to not support Ukraine is close to criminal negligence. It is outrageous,” Biden said in the Oval Office of the White House alongside the chancellor German Olaf Scholz.

Scholz made a quick stop in Washington to support Biden's efforts to secure funds for Ukraine.

Scholz responded to growing concerns in Europe about the standoff between the Democratic president and Republicans in the House of Representatives over funding for Ukraine.

“Without the support of [the] “The United States and without the support of European states, Ukraine will have no chance to defend its own country,” Scholz said.

US lawmakers debate bill

In Washington, VOA's Ukrainian service asked senators on Thursday whether the Ukraine bill had a chance of passing.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat and member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said: “It’s up to the Republicans. Clearly, Democrats are willing to support aid to Ukraine in any way possible. Republicans said last fall they would not vote for Ukraine. “We got a bipartisan bill to fix the border. The Republicans all voted against it yesterday. They all voted against aid to Ukraine.”

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall told VOA, “I'm not going to vote for additional military funding, additional funding or anything else until we pass something that actually secures the border.”

Another Republican senator, Bill Cassidy, defended the bill, telling VOA: “The United States must support its allies, because there are bad countries trying to stop and harm the United States.” It is in America's interest to support our allies. allies. »

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, also a Republican and a member of the Armed Services Committee, said he opposed the bill. “I have not supported any money from Ukraine so far,” he told VOA. “I haven't decided where we're going with this. We need more ammo.”

The United States was Ukraine's largest provider of military assistance during the war, but that aid is blocked as Congress argues over a bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Zelensky thanks his “American partners”

In his nightly video address Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Washington's assistance in defending Ukraine's sovereignty and democracy since the start of the war.

Zelensky stressed, however, that Ukraine continues to face extraordinary challenges in this war. “In Europe, voices are increasingly being heard about how the Kremlin is preparing to expand its aggression. Continued American support is necessary. And I thank all our American partners who understand this.”

Zelensky added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “only sobers up when he sees the force in front of him.”

Ukraine says Russian drone attacks Saturday on the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killed at least seven people, including three children, and sparked fires that damaged homes and other civil infrastructure.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram that the drones had damaged civilian infrastructure in the city's Nemyshlyan district. The attack by Iranian-made Shahed drones caused a fire that destroyed at least 14 private homes. Journalists from public television Suspilne observed the glow of a fire above the city. The Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 23 of 31 drones launched by Russia.

Viktor Tereshchenko, the top military official in Velykyi Burluk, a town east of Kharkiv, told Suspilne that drones had damaged a hospital and a restaurant.

Authorities reported an attack on a city hospital last week, prompting the evacuation of dozens of patients.

In the Black Sea port of Odessa, the regional governor said a drone attack injured one person.

Three people were reported killed in shelling earlier in the day in a village in the Sumy region on the border with Russia.

VOA Ukrainian Kateryna Lisunova contributed to this story. Some information comes from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/russian-drone-attack-in-kharkiv-kills-at-least-seven-people/7482151.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos