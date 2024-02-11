“They’re shooting at us.” Family fleeing Gaza killed along with doctors sent to find them





JERUSALEM — The sound of gunshots crackled over the phone as the teenager hid in the car and spoke. An Israeli tank was near the vehicle as she and her family attempted to respond to the Israeli call to evacuate their home in Gaza.

Something had gone terribly wrong. Everyone in the vehicle was dead, the teen said. Everyone except her and her 5-year-old cousin, Hind.

They are shooting at us, Layan, 15, told the Palestinian Red Crescent. The tank is next to me.

And then there was a burst of gunfire. She screamed and fell silent.

It was the start of a desperate rescue attempt by Palestinian Red Crescent doctors, one of many during the Gaza war that ended Saturday with the discovery of their ambulance, blackened and destroyed.

Both doctors were dead. The Palestinian Red Crescent accused Israeli forces of targeting the ambulance as it stopped near the family's vehicle. The organization said it coordinated the trip with Israeli forces as in the past.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The body of 5-year-old Hind was also found with his family. Twelve days had passed since the phone call.

The world only sees glimpses of the fighting in Gaza. Few people are allowed into the besieged territory, communications have been cut several times and only a few journalists work there.

Movement around the small enclave carries deadly risks as Israel continues its ground and air offensive. Earlier this week, Israel's prime minister announced plans for a ground invasion of the crowded southern city of Rafah and said more than a million people were expected to be displaced.

Gaza's health ministry says about two-thirds of the more than 28,000 people killed since the start of the war were children and women. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Israel says it strikes Hamas targets and holds Hamas responsible for civilian casualties because the militants fight from civilian areas.

The Hamada family was among the more than 80% of Gaza's population who evacuated their homes. On January 29, near a gas station in Gaza City, in an area designated by Israel as a combat zone, the family encountered a tank.

It's unclear what happened next, but the 5-year-old's great-uncle Bashar Hamada, his wife and three of their children were killed.

Layan was injured. She managed to call her father's brother, Omar, to tell him that everyone except her and Hind were dead. She urged him to send an ambulance. He put her in touch with the Palestinian Red Crescent office in Ramallah, which hoped to teach her how to save her life and that of anyone else.

It was too late.

The Palestinian Red Crescent dispatched an ambulance after Layan fell silent. A few hours later, he lost contact with doctors Yousef Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun as they arrived at the scene.

For days, the organization shared the story of Hind, his family and the missing doctors on social media, even posting audio of the phone call with Layan in a plea for help.

On Saturday, after Israeli troops withdrew from the area and civilians informed the Palestinian Red Crescent of the bodies, it shared a photo of the crumpled and burned ambulance.

Palestinian Red Crescent spokesman Raed al-Nims said Israel had killed 20 of its employees and injured around 30 others since the war began.

