Trump says US should no longer provide foreign aid unless it is structured as a loan

The day before the Senate voted on a $95.3 billion foreign aid package for Israel and Ukraine, former President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States should stop providing foreign aid unless it is structured as a loan.

WE SHOULD NEVER GIVE MONEY AGAIN WITHOUT HOPE OF REPAIR OR WITHOUT CONDITIONS. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SHOULD BESTUPIDNO LONGER! Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

Trump's comments come after he unleashed a torrent of attacks on a bipartisan border deal and a $118 billion foreign aid package that Senate Republicans ultimately blocked Wednesday. It was a stunning rebuke of legislation that would have enacted restrictive border measures and was written in part by one of their own members, James Lankford of Oklahoma, one of the nation's most senior senators. House Conservatives.

The former president's comments Saturday suggest the new foreign aid package, on which the Senate is scheduled to begin procedural votes Sunday, will eventually be similarly torpedoed.

Trump celebrated the failure of the $118 billion bipartisan border deal and foreign aid package at a rally Saturday.

This week we also had another massive victory that every conservative should celebrate: We crushed Crooked Joe Biden's disastrous open borders bill. “He crushed it,” Trump told the crowd in Conway, South Carolina.

The deal would have provided aid to key U.S. allies abroad, including billions of dollars to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia and security assistance to Israel, as well as aid humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine.

Republicans had demanded that border security be part of the bill, but rejected it under pressure from Trump, who is making the U.S. southern border a central theme of his campaign for the White House.

Democrats have expressed outrage at Republicans who oppose the border deal, arguing they cannot be trusted as negotiating partners and saying they are bowing to pressure from Trump to keep the border in the political spotlight.

The $95.3 billion foreign aid package the Senate is currently working to pass was advanced Thursday by a 67-32 vote.

The new bill could face obstacles beyond those flagged by Trump, particularly Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has long opposed foreign aid using House rules to slow its progress .

Without an agreement from all 100 senators to speed up the process and quickly pass the bill, the Senate would have to work through the weekend, with a final vote next week.

I think we should stay here as long as it takes, Paul told Manu Raju on CNN on Thursday. If it takes a week or a month, I will force them to stay here to discuss why they think the Ukrainian border is more important than the American border. .

If the bill ultimately passes the Senate, it will then be sent back to the House, where it is unclear when or if Speaker Mike Johnson will take a vote on it. Many House Republicans oppose additional aid to Ukraine.

The new foreign aid package includes billions of dollars to support Ukraine and for security assistance to Israel, as well as humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine.

The bill includes $60 billion to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, $14.1 billion for security assistance to Israel, $9.2 billion for humanitarian aid and $4.8 billion to support regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region, among other provisions, according to Senate appropriations. Committee.

