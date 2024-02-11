US F-16s exceed Ukrainian pilots' expectations: report





Ukrainian pilots are “very impressed” by American F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine's Voice of America service reported.

A pilot who went by the name “Phantom” said in a media interview that Ukrainian pilots training on the multirole fighters in the United States and Europe had praised the plane.

“Our drivers are very impressed,” he said. “This aircraft simply exceeded their expectations. Even with the amount of information they received during training, they already see great prospects and great potential for how this aircraft will help our Air Force.”

And you can imagine there's information that they haven't yet learned, that they haven't yet given them, about what else this plane might be capable of. »

But “Phantom” added that retraining pilots on the advanced aircraft presented some challenges, as many were accustomed to flying older Russian-built Su-27s and MiG-29s.

Pentagon press secretary, Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder announced in August that the United States would begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft “in support of the international effort to develop and strengthen Ukraine's long-term defenses.”

The United States began training Ukrainian pilots in October, while the British Royal Air Force began in August, putting pilots through flying and English lessons before a first cohort began specific training on F-16s in Denmark in December.

Grant Shapps, the British Defense Secretary, said in a press release at the time that while Ukraine had been “vulnerable” to Russian air attacks at the start of the conflict, “its armed forces are now capable of intercepting and destroy the overwhelming majority of Russian air attacks.” of incoming munitions” thanks to international supports providing air support for its air defenses.

“Together, we are now going further in ensuring that Ukraine will have a modern air force in the future, built around the highly capable fourth-generation F-16 fighter,” he added.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said: “Ukraine greatly appreciates the pilot training that the UK and other partners are providing,” adding that it offers a “rapid and effective program to equip Ukrainian pilots the skills they need in the war against Russia. “.

It will be several more months before any action against Russian forces is launched, a Ukrainian air force spokesperson said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an F-16 fighter jet. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway are offering up to 60 F-16s to Ukraine, The Telegraph reported.

According to the U.S. Air Force website, the F-16 Fighting Falcon “is a compact, multirole combat aircraft” used in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat.

The 49-foot-long aircraft can carry two 2,000-pound bombs, two AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, two AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and two 2,400-pound external fuel tanks. . It is also equipped with a 20mm M-61A1 multi-barrel cannon.

He adds that it can travel more than 500 miles during air-to-ground operations.

But the Atlantic Council think tank expressed doubts in an August report that the fighter jet could be a game-changer in the war, as Russia's S-400 surface-to-air missile systems would likely pose a threat serious for all Ukrainian planes. and force them to fly at lower altitudes, putting them at a disadvantage.

Despite this, he noted that “the efforts devoted to training Ukrainian pilots, ground crew and logisticians to operate and maintain these aircraft will have long-term value.”

